90-day groom: popular actors are unrecognizable in new retro photos

Reddit user 90 Day Fiancé shared several photos of the actors, in which most of them look completely different from what they are now. Fans who have been watching 90 Day Fiancé since 2014 have seen many stars come and go, as well as grow and transform. Plastic surgery is to blame for most of these transformations, including stories about the weight loss of actors who are very popular among fans. The most obviously shocking before and after photos belong to names like Darcy Silva, Angela Dim and Larisa Lima, but other photos of the actors of the 90-day-old groom when they were younger show how unrecognizable they look now.

The entire cast of “Family Chantelle” seems to have changed their appearance before returning in season 3. Winter Everett’s weight loss path is nothing but inspiration, but even Pedro Jimeno’s mom, Lydia, is criticized for her changed appearance and blamed for it. performance of work. Molly Hopkins has lost a lot of weight since fans first saw her on the 90th day of the bride with ex-husband Luis Mendes. But Molly and some of her peers were encouraged to advertise sketchy weight loss supplements, despite the fact that they lost most of their weight through surgery, which made fans question their claims.

But several photos of the cast of 90 Day Fiancé when they were young, collected by Redditor u/RavenVenom, caused a lot of interesting reactions from excited viewers. “I just love it when Kirlyam turns from B-Boi to Ann Taylor,” wrote u/MundaneApplication62 about Kirlyam Cox from the first season of The 90-Day Groom. Josh Batterson from season 5 didn’t remember him from the series. But they thought that the favorite of fans of the series “90-day groom” Avery Mills, who seems to be a natural blonde, looks exactly like her mom.

“Natalie is one of the youngest in the group, why does her photo look like it was taken from a World War II time capsule?” wrote u/Fun_Key_ButtLovin. Other comments mentioned Chantelle Jimeno’s “old nose” and Evelyn Villegas’ plastic surgery rumors. Gino Palazzolo looked unlike himself without his trademark hat. Because Tanya Maduro’s head seemed too big for her slim build, some TLC viewers accused her of photoshopping. Meanwhile, fans believe that John Walters began to look better with age, and Courtney Reardanz looks more beautiful.

Fans are always interested in viewing these photos of their favorite and hated stars then and now. Not only does it feel like a trip down nostalgia lane, new fans also encounter the old cast of the 90-day groom, whose storylines are much more interesting than what they’re watching in the current seasons. Sometimes they have fun playing a game, guessing what kind of plastic surgery a certain person could have done to look like he is now. But in general, looking at these photos of past years, fans wonder what these young versions of the actors of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise could think about the life they live after becoming reality TV stars.