90-day groom: Larisa shows the body after a failed operation in model photos

The former star of the TV series “90-day groom” Larisa Lima told how she looks after a failed plastic surgery, in some photos of BTS taken at her new job as a model. 36-year-old Larisa has been loved and hated by many since she became a member of the cast of TLC in the 6th season of the 90-day Groom. Money. Four years later, Larissa received a green card and earns a million dollars a year thanks to adult content that she sells online. Larissa is also single and has not dated since she broke up with her boyfriend Eric Nichols.

However, the Brazilian managed to get fans to change their minds about her because of her unusual character. Larissa cherished the dream of having plastic surgery from the very beginning, but it was only in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happly Ever After? In season 5, after she and Colt divorced, she really started changing her body. Before Larissa was fired from 90 Day Fiancé for participating in a racy oil show on the Internet, she got a body matching Kylie Jenner’s, spending a total of $72,000 on various plastic surgeries. But Larissa’s obsession with changing her body eventually backfired, as she recently revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post. Larisa shared graphic photos of her belly and admitted that her navel was removed and thrown away by a doctor without her permission.

This happened during a tummy tuck operation, and since then Larisa has made several painful attempts to create a navel, but failed. Although Larissa may have suffered silently after the shocking incident, she doesn’t let it bother her when it comes to her career and earnings. The Las Vegas resident used Instagram (via @90dayfiancénow) to show fans what she’s doing these days, almost a year after TLC showed her the door. Larisa collaborates with NM Brows and Lashes Spa in Vegas.

Although they already provide services such as microblading, Brazilian butt lift and teeth whitening, the spa is also launching a line of luxury shapewear. Larisa is the face of the campaign, she was wearing a black corset over a bright pink jumpsuit. In one photo Larisa was wearing a pink dress to show off her curves, and in another photo there was a selfie of Larisa with the owner of the brand. Fans, however, don’t seem too interested in buying what Larisa is selling. “This is a fake,” one fan wrote, saying that “everyone” knows that Larisa has undergone several operations. So the fact that she is now advertising sneakers for the waist does not make sense to the TLC viewer. “Do they also come with a fake pair of boobs?” another fan wrote in the comments, as they mocked Larisa.

The 90-day-old celebrity fiance Larisa took a lot of courage to open up to her followers that her plastic surgery went wrong, especially when there are fans who ridicule her for changing the way she looks naturally. Larisa, although she was engaged in the promotion of cosmetic procedures, earned praise on the Internet for how she handled the ad. Larisa’s life in the USA after “90 Day Fiancé” may seem easy to someone, but she claims that even one million dollars that she earned on OnlyFans is not enough. Larisa says she is sending money home to her family, which may include her three children. So the fact that she took on a modeling assignment that increased her savings is certainly a sign of the healing of reality TV star Larisa.