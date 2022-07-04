90-day groom: Karin’s path to weight loss after pregnancy in photos

Recently, the former star of the “90-day groom” franchise Karin Stele has been bragging about her weight loss transformation after the birth of two adorable sons, Pierre and Ethan Stele. Karin debuted for the first time in the 1st season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 days: up to 90 days” with Paul Steele. Although the couple had a language barrier, they managed to convey their feelings using translator apps. They got married in November 2017, and in March 2019, their first child Pierre was born.

Although Karin and Paul’s relationship was never perfect, their marriage deteriorated after the birth of their first son. One day, a fight between a couple of 90-day-old grooms was so loud and violent that the police intervened. In August 2020, Karin accused Paul of domestic violence and obtained a restraining order against him. However, a few months later, the couple decided to abandon their restraining orders and try to live a normal life together in Brazil.

Karin seemed very happy living close to her family, and in February 2021, she and Paul were blessed with a second child, Ethan. After the birth of her second boy, the 26-year-old reality TV star focused on losing weight during pregnancy.

Progress in weight loss in January 2022

A few months ago, Paul posted a video of his wife on Instagram, in which she was seen jogging in her sports clothes. Karin did not say how much weight she gained during pregnancy, but it seems that she completely lost weight in a year. She showed off her toned figure in a brown jumpsuit. Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé were stunned to see Karin’s newly transformed figure and bright makeup. One of her fans commented: “Your makeup is done so well. You’re so beautiful, you could be a model.”

Getting in Shape after Ethan

Fourteen months after Ethan’s birth, Karin demonstrated her progress in losing weight after pregnancy in brown house clothes. She didn’t share the secret of her weight loss after having a baby, but it looks like she combined exercise with a healthy diet. There are no bulges around her belly, and her arms and face seem much slimmer. Karin’s Instagram followers were delighted to see her beaming after achieving her fitness goals. An Instagram user commented: “You are absolutely the most beautiful woman I have ever seen.”

Karin shows the body before the baby is born

In June 2022, Karin presented her new figure in a green bikini top and skirt. The photo showed her toned stomach, sculpted chin line and radiant face. It seems that Karin has officially recovered from her second pregnancy. Many fans are sad to see that Ethan and Pierre’s parents have broken up, but at the same time they are relieved because Karin and Paul feel much better without each other. Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé hope that the Brazilian native will continue to achieve her fitness goals.