90-day groom: Juliana Custodio announces pregnancy in the third trimester

The star of the TV series “The pregnant groom on the 90th day” Juliana Custodio shared with fans the good news, as she is waiting for the birth of her child from boyfriend Ben Obscura. 26-year-old Juliana and her now ex-husband Michael Jessen first met in the 7th season of the TV series “90 days of the groom”. Back in 2019, Juliana moved to the United States from her native Brazil to marry Michael, whom she met on a yacht in Croatia. Almost 20 years younger than him, Juliana struggled with the lengthy visa application process due to several delays, possibly related to suspicions about her international modeling career. However, Juliana eventually moved to Connecticut to become part of Michael’s mixed-race family.

The marriage of Juliana and Michael lasted two years, but on the second anniversary they made statements about the separation. A month later, Juliana, who had already left America forever and moved to Germany, announced that she was expecting her first child. Fans knew and still know very little about Juliana’s baby daddy Ben, but the couple seems to be engaged now. News about the official divorce of Juliana and Michael appeared in May of this year. But before that, Juliana also got into a scandal where the paternity of her child was questioned.

It seems that there are 90 Day Fiancé viewers who support Michael and still believe that Juliana broke up with him after taking advantage of his kindness. Juliana spoke about receiving “terrible messages” from people online throughout her pregnancy. However, this does not prevent Juliana from regularly sharing news about children on her Instagram page. Over the past few days, Juliana has not posted a lot of stories, which may have concerned her well-wishers. However, in the end she shared a selfie in which she was lying and flaunting her tummy in star print pajamas. Juliana reminded fans that she is in her third trimester and that she regrets being absent from Instagram for too long.

The native of Goiana admitted that she had been feeling exhausted for the past few days. “The pain has started,” Juliana added. She thinks it means she’s close to giving birth. Anxiety “kills” the expectant mother, who is very excited to finally meet her child. The 90-day—old celebrity bride Juliana previously reported that her due date is the summer of 2022, which means that the baby may appear in the near future. In February, Juliana and her boyfriend Ben hosted an intimate sex disclosure party for their close friends when they confirmed they were having a boy.

Juliana is going to name her little angel Benjamin after his father and says that the child, judging by what they saw him, also looks like Ben. However, fans of the 90-day-old groom may not see what the baby looks like, due to the experience of hatred that Juliana has encountered on social media. She is not sure yet that she will publish photos of her child’s face. Despite this, most viewers of the 90-day Groom wish Juliana and Ben all the happiness in the world, as they are probably just days away from welcoming their baby Benjamin into their lives.