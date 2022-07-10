90-day Groom: Darcy’s most unrecognizable Instagram photos

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé are shocked by Darcy Silva’s most controversial selfies on Instagram, especially when they compare her face and body “before and after”. The star of Darcy and Stacey became a household name because of her relationship problems and plastic surgery procedures. Since Darcy entered the 90 Day Fiancé franchise with 90 Day Fiancé: until the first season of 90 Days, along with Jesse Mister, her appearance has changed. In fact, some fans believe that she has completely changed her appearance. Darcy may not have found the love that lasts with Jesse, Tom Brooks or even Georgy Rusev, but she is constantly doing new work.

Darcy and her twin sister Stacey Silva are determined to radically change their bodies, but being twins means they have their limits. Two sisters are engaged in a practice they called “twin formation” on Darcy and Stacey, which is to undergo procedures that will not make them look like each other. Darcy “Barbie” makeup included a nose lift, lip lift, breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. In the recent season of the TLC spin-off, Darcy went to a plastic surgery center, which received disturbing reviews on the Internet.

At the end of June, Darcy hit the headlines because she did permanent makeup, but still used a filter to demonstrate the results. These days, Darcy is being urged to prioritize her appearance and personal life over her two teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollock. Fans think that Darcy has passed the point of no return, and worry when they stumble upon her photo before a series of transformations. Fans often write about 47-year-old Darcy, who may suffer from body dysmorphia.

“ALL these operations and all these filters?” Darcy asked the shocked and alarmed viewer of “The 90—day groom.” which commented on its publication on March 9. “It’s NOT you,” someone else wrote, while another comment read: “So sad. It’s like we’re fooled by it.” Darcy not only used a filter with a yellow tinge on her face, but seemed to have retouched the skin to such an extent that it became almost transparent. There were the usual comments about Darcy going too far with the surgery or wanting to know why she changed her face when she was so beautiful before she started doing the work. One fan thought that Darcy looked like Jennifer Tarasona, who is now dating her ex Jesse. However, some of Darcy’s fans liked her lip color. and asked her to tell them which brand it came from. However, Connecticut resident Darcy did not respond.

“Goddess in action,” reality TV icon Darcy said in the caption of the photo, in which she looks incredibly young. “Then it looks much better. NEVER had to do all the plastic surgery!” read the top comment from someone who saw Darcy looking natural with her original dark hair. Although Darcy is wearing makeup in the photo, it seems she always had a sharp chin line and high cheekbones. Fans praised the photo of Darcy in her youth, calling her “gorgeous”, which is not usually found in the comments to her recent posts. However, as one TLC viewer remarked, if her current “plastic look” makes Darcy happy, then it matters.

“I love you, but this is a BIG HUGE NO FOR ME” is one of the most popular comments to the post of celebrity Darcy, dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the groom, from November 2021. The filter that Darcy used made her nose practically disappear and gave her the appearance of an artificial tan. Fans believe that even if Darcy hadn’t used a filter, the fillers on her cheeks would have made her unrecognizable in this photo. A follower wondered if Darcy was insecure about herself, and if someone appeared in her life who didn’t “treat her like trash,” would make her feel good. This person felt that a good relationship could make her stop relying on drastic cosmetic procedures.

Those who genuinely care about their beloved 90-day fiance star may ask why Darcy doesn’t limit her comments when most of them are so rude and offensive. However, it’s possible that Darcy, who has gained over 1.2 million followers on Instagram since her first appearance on TLC, thinks it’s the best way to entertain her fans and haters.