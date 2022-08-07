90-Day Groom: Big Ed’s Strange Weightlifting Workout Didn’t Impress fans

The former star of the 90-day fiance franchise, Big Ed, recently posted his intense exercises on Instagram, but it didn’t inspire fans. The popular cast originally debuted in season 4 of “The Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days” and continued a relationship with Rosemary Vega. While the couple had a good start, the Filipino native soon stunned Ed after he disrespected her several times on national television. The breakup prompted the 57-year-old reality TV star to participate in the program “90 Day: The Single Life”, where he appeared twice to find true love. In search of love, Ed also started doing fitness to lose a few pounds.

Ed has Klippel-Feil syndrome, but that hasn’t stopped him from achieving noticeable weight loss over the past few months. He started working on his revenge body after breaking up with Rose. Finally, in April 2021, Ed reported that he had lost 25 pounds in eight weeks after joining the gym. A few months later, he shared that he had lost two and a half inches, but gained a couple of pounds. There is no doubt that Ed has made significant changes over the years.

However, viewers of the “90-day groom” are usually not impressed by his slow progress. Recently, Ed shared a video of himself walking with two dumbbells in his hands. He also wore a large chain on his shoulders, presumably listening to songs on his AirPods. Although the popular actor didn’t sign the post, he clearly wanted to impress his Instagram followers with his intense workout. Unfortunately, fans of 90 Day Fiancé felt the opposite and found his workouts ridiculously uncomfortable. The critic wrote: “5-year-old I was carrying two gallons of milk in a cart.” Another critic referred to the Flintstones and wrote: “Barney Rabble is training.”

Several 90 Day Fiancé viewers actually came to Ed’s aid and stated that the people laughing at his workout were detractors. A fan wrote: “Dude, so many insecure haters in the comments. Let a man live! Let’s go big, Ed!” Someone even suggested Ed to work on belly fat and wrote: “You should try working on your abs too.” The reality TV star is working hard, and fans should support him, but it’s understandable why it’s hard for them to do it. In the past, Ed has shared controversial opinions about fitness on social media. One of these tips was the use of energy drinks before training, which alienated many fitness enthusiasts.

Another reason fans don’t praise Ed is because of his incredibly slow progress in the gym. He has been training since 2020 and has not demonstrated a radical transformation like the other cast members of the 90-day Groom. While such stars as Winter Everett, Tiffany Franco, Andrew Kenton and Natalie Mordovtseva have completely changed their image over the past few months, Ed is still almost the same as he was during his debut. This has led many fans to think that he is not serious about his fitness journey and is only posting messages to influence on social media. Let’s hope that the graduate of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is working to achieve physical fitness, not fame.