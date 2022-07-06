90-Day Groom: Ariela ridiculed for Choosing Cringey Clothes

Many fans of the series “90 days of the bride” were not impressed by the daring clothes that Ariela Weinberg wore in a recent episode. The New Jersey native was first featured in the movie “90-Day Groom: Another Way” with Biniyam Shibre. During the season, Ariela was pregnant with Biniyam’s baby when she packed up in the United States and moved to Ethiopia. After spending about two years in Ethiopia with Biniyam and their child Aviel Shibre, Ariela applied for her dad’s K-1 visa.

Now the couple is in America, trying to cope with new financial responsibilities and problems in the relationship. Since Ariela and Biniyam don’t have a job, they worry about their new life in America. The Princeton resident also doubts marrying Biniyam because they have different priorities and vision for their future. Despite the fact that the couple has a language barrier, they are trying to overcome relationship problems and want to get married by the end of the season.

In a recent episode of the 9th season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days”, Ariela took Biniyam to a famous pancake house in her hometown. She wore an all-black outfit with a biker jacket and black boots for the afternoon event. Fans thought it was a strange choice of clothes for breakfast or brunch. A redditor with the nickname The_Chuckness88 created a topic to make fun of the reality TV star’s latest fashion failure by posting her screenshot from the episode. Many other fans suggested that Ariela’s daytime outfit should have been more casual, minimalistic and refined. Redditor FeelingAmoeba4839 commented: “Lately, her outfits look like she’s going to a club, and now it’s 2009.” User tankgirl45 chimed in: “It looks like she’s trying to be fashionable, but she’s not getting anywhere.”

“Maybe she found her disgusting old clothes in her parents’ attic and decided to put them on?” asked Redditor False_Locksmith8323. This is not the first time the “90-day Groom” star has been criticized for her choice of clothes for the show. A few weeks ago, when she met her ex-husband Leandro, she was wearing a plaid two-piece suit with a cropped jacket and a matching skirt. Her outfit was very similar to the iconic yellow-checkered outfit worn by Cher Horowitz’s character in “Clueless.” Despite the fact that Ariela’s plaid dress was much better than her other questionable outfits, she failed to impress fans.

It seems that Ariela has been trying to look more stylish lately, but her choice of clothes has had unpleasant consequences. Perhaps she can ask for help from some of the most stylish female contestants of the 90-day Groom series. Yara Zaya and the new star of the reality show Miona Bell would be happy to help their colleague on the set with a few fashion tips. Viewers of the 90-day Groom series don’t expect reality TV stars to become supermodels or fashionistas, but they don’t let them easily get away from serious fashion mistakes.