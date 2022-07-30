90-day groom: Anna tells how she breastfeeds her son without pregnancy

The former star of the TV series “90-day groom” Anna Campisi recently shared that she can breastfeed her newborn son with the help of medications. Most viewers remember the former cast member from season 7 of the show, where she appeared with her Turkish beau Mursel Mistanoglu. The couple first met on the Internet, as they were very interested in beekeeping, and soon fell in love. Soon Mursel moved to the United States from Turkey to be with the love of his life. Despite such problems as the language barrier and cultural differences, Anna and Mursel have established their relationship and even built a joint business.

Over the past few months, the couple has undergone major life changes since they became parents. It was in January 2022, when the couple first announced that they were expecting a child as a result of surrogacy. Fast forward a few months, they welcomed their first child and shared cute family photos on social media. Mursel and Anna’s path to the birth of a child was not easy, and the couple’s son was born with the help of a surrogate mother in Ukraine. Fortunately, Anna found a group called Dynamo Project, which helped her to meet her son safely in Ukraine and return him to Poland.

The popular star of the “90-day groom” has recently been busy taking care of her little boy with her husband Mursel. Fans are thrilled to learn more about her ongoing parenting journey and how she is breastfeeding her baby. During a recent question and answer on Instagram, a fan asked Anna if she could breastfeed after a physical birth many years ago. The newly—made mother replied to a curious fan, saying: “Relaxation – I’m very pumped up! I was also taking medication.” The cast of the 7th season of the TV series “Bride for 90 days” added that women can breastfeed without being pregnant, but it takes a lot of work.

Another fan asked the popular “90-day groom” star if she could produce enough milk for her baby, to which she replied: “I finish feeding the mixture.” Anna also answered other interesting questions about her new mother’s life, including why she named her son Gokhan. Anna said, “The only name was Gokhan,” which she and her husband agreed on. She added that the goal was to name his son so that “Americans could pronounce him easily.” When a fan asked Anna if she still had embryos for future children, she replied: “We have 2 more embryos.” But Anna clarified that she and her husband have not yet decided whether they want another child.

While the couple has just welcomed their new baby, viewers of 90 Day Fiancé are already confident that they will be great parents for Gokhan. Since Anna and Mursel have gone through the most difficult times thanks to love, fans believe that they will raise a wonderful child together. In addition, Anna has a lot of experience working with babies, as she is a mother of three sons: Joey, Gino and Leo. She is already an experienced mom and is extremely competent in the role of a parent. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé hope that the couple will have a great time raising their newborn and forming a pleasant relationship with him as he grows up.