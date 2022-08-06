90-Day Groom: 10 Things You Need to Know about Usman “Sojaboy” Umar

Nigerian rapper Usman “Sojaboy” Umar and his American girlfriend, Kim Menzies, have been in the news as 90 Day fans continue to reacted negatively to the announcement of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’s seventh season lineup. Fans were confused as to why Usman and Kim, who are dating, were to be featured on the spinoff, which traditionally follows only married couples.

HEA’s seventh season will not be Usman’s first foray into the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The musician starred alongside his now ex-wife, Lisa “Babygirl” Hamm, in the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, and he returned for the fifth season of the series with girlfriend Kim, a fan of his music whom he’d met online after his marriage with Lisa fell apart. Usman may be known for his peculiar relationships with older American women, but his charming personality, the pride he has for his culture and his cheerful music have left fans wanting to learn more about him.

Usman Likes Older Women

Usman’s penchant for older women may seem undeniable. The musician recently divorced Lisa “Babygirl” Hamm, who was 23 years his senior, and is now dating Kim Menzies, who is almost two decades older than him. In a recent Ask Me A Question session on Instagram, a fan asked Usman if he “only [likes] older women? Or is it just for show?”

He admitted he is also attracted to younger women, but wouldn’t chose a younger woman whose “character is not good.” Usman explained he likes older women and would “choose older with good character and leave younger with bad character.” He ended by wisely stating, “Peace and Happiness is what matter[s] in [a] relationship, not age.”

Usman Is Proud Of His Cultural Heritage

Usman was born and raised in Nigeria. He often reps his West African country as well as Sokoto, the state from which he hails, in his songs. Usman is a member of the Hausa community, which is the largest ethnic group in the region.

Usman also has a distinct scar on his face. The Hausa people mark their faces with lacerations as part of a ritual when they are young. The scars represent the rich culture of their people, and were historically used as identifying marks, should a member of the community have been kidnapped or enslaved.

Usman’s Faith Is Important To Him

Usman may seem like a carefree musician, but he’s also a devote Muslim. He memorably wanted his ex-wife, Lisa, to convert to Islam before their marriage. Lisa did end up embracing Islam, and is among many 90 Day stars who have converted to their partners’ religions. Usman even shared pictures of his Hajj, or pilgrimage, to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Now that the musician is dating Kim, he has already attempted to emphasize the importance of his religious and cultural beliefs. For instance, he wouldn’t sleep with her until they were in a committed relationship as it wasn’t allowed. Fans wonder if Usman will eventually ask Kim to convert as well.

Usman Is A Musician

Usman is a Nigerian singer and rapper who goes by the moniker Sojaboy. His music combines elements of reggae, hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat, and popular genres from his region. It appears as though Sojaboy may not be the international sensation he claims to be, but his music is gaining traction as his reality star celebrity status grows. In fact, the musician just completed a tour of the UK, according to an Instagram post.

Sojaboy famously recorded a song for ex-wife called “I Love You.” The track begins with Usman speaking a sweet and sultry dedication to Lisa, stating that he wrote the song “for the sake of [their] love.” Unfortunately, Kim is still waiting for Usman to drop a love song about her.

Usman Has A Meaningful Stage Name

While there have been many 90 Day stars who’ve started unexpected businesses, plenty of others, like Sojaboy, have found success as performers and entertainers. Recently, Usman revealed his stage name’s meaning, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The Nigerian musician explained that, unlike American rapper Soulja Boy, whose name stems from the word “soul,” his name comes from “soldier,” and is spelled differently. Usman said of his name’s significance, “The reason why I got the name Sojaboy was because I have two brothers in the army.” He continued, “I am repping the name because I have a lot of brothers that are military and I get inspired by that.”

Usman Wants More Than One Wife

Soujaboy has said that he hopes to live a polygamist lifestyle which, according to the musician, is common in his culture. Wile there were mixed reactions to the HEA season 7 trailer, Usman’s polygamist plotline could certainly help to make the show more interesting.

During his time with Lisa and later with Kim, who are both older and have adult children from previous relationships, Usman explained bringing in another wife could help make having children a reality. Kim actually seems open to this idea as she stated in her introduction for the reality show, “If Usman has multiple wives I feel like it’s ok. I love him…I respect his culture and his religion so much.”

Usman Is A Libra

Smooth operator, Usman, is a Libra who was born on October 10th. According to Astrology.com, Libra signs are loving and enjoy romantic partnerships. People born under the sign are also often charming and charismatic. They are listeners and mediators and, even though they may be indecisive, they know what their spouses wants to hear.

Many of these Zodiac traits appear accurate when it comes to Usman’s ability to create intrigue and desire in his love life. As far as using his magnetic personality to his advantage, Sojaboy’s music career could certainly use a sprinkle of his Libra charm next.

Usman Is Feuding With An Unexpected 90 Day Alum

Usman and his fellow 90 Day album, Angela Deem, are embroiled in an Instagram feud. It’s no secret that Angela is easily one of 90 Day’s most chaotic cast members, and now it appears she’s coming for Usman. Angela is married to Michael who, like Usman, is from Nigeria. Usman recently accused Angela, who is also much older than her Nigerian husband, of using Michael. She responded by suggesting the musician is a scammer.

As a result, Sojaboy went out of his way to befriend Michael, and taunted Angela online with pictures from their hangout session. The enemies have resorted to nearly-comical name calling. Angela now publicly calls Usman “Snoozeman,” and Usman calls Angela “AngeDevil.” Both couples are slated to be on the new season of Happily Ever After? so it is likely this is only the beginning of the drama.

Usman Owes His Cameo Success To A Celebrity Connection

Chrissy Teigen is a fan of reality shows. She’s been on quite a few of them as both a host and a judge, and even famously recorded her own comedic Below Deck introduction montage featuring her, John Legend, and friends.

At one point Chrissy changed her Twitter bio to read, “Personal assistant to Baby Girl Lisa,” referring to Usman’s now ex-wife Lisa Hamm. Her bio change set off a chain reaction of events that propelled the couple, specifically Sojaboy, into Cameo fame–an app where celebrity’s can record personalized greetings for a fee. Usman posted a video thanking Chrissy for her support, as it resulted in him earning over a million US dollars on the platform.

Usman Has Created A Charity Organization

In 2020 Usman set up a nonprofit called the USB Charity Foundation–USB as in Usman Soja Boy. According to the foundation’s Instagram bio, it is “a private organization that is willing to help the less privileged people.” Usman also says in a post that “all proceeds go to help the community in Sokoto,” the state he’s from.

Their Instagram page mentions USB fed 100 people a day, every day during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Additionally, the foundation has helped distribute clean water to communities suffering from the negative effects of drought and malnourishment.