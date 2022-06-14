90-day fiance: Yves and Mohamed are seen together at the airport

The stars of the ninth season of the TV series “90 days of the groom” Yves Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed were recently spotted together at the Texas airport. They are both new actors in the current season. The couple met when 25-year-old Mohamed texted 48-year-old Yves after seeing a photo she posted in a bikini. After talking online, Yves eventually went to visit Mohamed in his hometown of Alexandria, Egypt, where they soon got engaged. The ninth season of “The 90-day Groom” tells how Mohamed moves to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to be with Eve in the hope of getting married soon.

This season, Yves and Mohamed faced a number of obstacles. Many of the couple’s problems are related to religious differences. While Mohamed is a devout Muslim, Eve is not. When she took him to a meeting with her friends, they quarreled when Mohamed asked her to cover her dress with a jacket, as he thought her clothes were too revealing. Mohamed was also upset about Eve when she was alone in a room with a male plumber, and also when she told him that he would have to make himself breakfast.

Reddit user princesserinface recently posted a photo of Eve and Mohamed sitting together at the Texas airport. The user signed the message: “Eve and the boy were sitting across from me at the Dallas airport today.” In the picture, Yves and Mohamed are sitting side by side in the airport waiting room, but both are distracted by using their mobile phones. Many viewers believe that Mohamed’s behavior in the series was very childish and immature, which is why he received the nickname “male child” used in the caption to the post.

Other users who commented on the post noticed that Yves looked quite conservative: in a long pink shirt, a white jacket and long trousers. One user wrote: “Well, it looks like he made her cover up.” Another user added: “Yes, that was the first thing I noticed. Especially considering it’s summer. It may be a bit chilly in airports and planes, but she’s really sheltered.” It looks like Eve may have finally agreed to dress the way Mohamed asked her to, unlike the show where she rebels against it.

Yves and Mohamed are not the first couple of 90—day-old grooms who have faced similar problems. Many aspects of their story are similar to the story of Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi, who recently appeared in season 8 of The 90-day Groom. Rebecca is 22 years older than Zid, and Eve is 23 years older than Mohamed. Like Mohamed, Zid is also a Muslim, but his wife is not. Although Rebecca and Zid struggled with their differences at first, they eventually overcame them and happily married. Although the 9th season of the series “Bride for 90 days” is not over yet, it seems that the same can be with Eve and Mohamed.