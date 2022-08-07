90 Day Fiancé: What Newlyweds Kara & Guillermo Are Up to Now

Kara Bass and Guillermo Roher were the first couple of the 90-day-old groom of season 9 to tie the knot on screen, and many viewers are wondering if they kept their relationship after the show. The young couple faced problems because of their different characters, although they came together to have a sweet wedding, which was praised by many viewers. Since then, Kara and Guillermo have talked about their life after the reality show, sharing information about their relationship online.

Although many couples in the extended “90 Days of the Groom” franchise have a huge age difference, Kara made a big emphasis on the fact that she is only six years older than Guillermo. Many viewers, as well as Guillermo himself, were annoyed by the way Kara talked down to her partner and treated him like a child. He also expressed disappointment about Kara being bossy and bossy, as well as about her apparent alcohol abuse. She admitted that she hung out all night and drank often until she lost consciousness. While some viewers thought Guillermo could do better than chaotic Kara, they seemed to be in love and broadcast a touching wedding.

Not only are Kara and Guillermo still happily married after filming, but the attractive duo of 90-day-old grooms are believed to be expecting their first child together. Fans assumed that Kara was pregnant when she starred in Tell-All. However, Kara and Guillermo will not be able to comment on this rumor until “Tell-All” airs. The duo are still together and they seemed thrilled to finally be able to confirm their marital status. Kara shared that she and Guillermo will move to a new place at the end of this year. Currently, the couple has a dog named Chicky Mama, who also appeared on the show. Although they did not say where they were moving, it is assumed that they are in the United States.

Kara has loved being the center of attention ever since she appeared in the 90-day Fiance franchise. She’s now sharing a lot of influential content online and seems to be enjoying the attention. Besides, she doesn’t seem to care what her critics say. While Kara likes to experiment with her style and shoot content for social networks, Guillermo has fun outdoors. A Venezuelan man became interested in kayaking and shared his successes on the Internet. Guillermo seems to want to be an influential person much less than Kara, although many fans of 90 Day Fiancé expressed how much they liked the kind-hearted man.

Since Guillermo and Cara are actually successfully married on the 90th day of the groom, some viewers believe that they are the secret seventh couple to appear in the series “90-day Groom: Happily ever After?”. Season 7, which will premiere on August 28. While Kara and Guillermo were considered a boring couple by many viewers of the 9th season of the 90-day Groom, Guillermo was a fan favorite. Meanwhile, the duo had no problems, unlike most of their castmates on season 9. Therefore, there is a chance that they will talk about their marriage and possible pregnancy in the upcoming content of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.