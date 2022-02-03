90 Day Fiancé: Usman Sojaboy Revealed Why He Doesn’t Want To Intimidate With Kimberly Dawn

The episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are causing more controversy on the TLC television channel every day, especially because of the relationship between Kimberly Dawn and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar. Fans criticized Kimberly for her behavior as she has been pressuring Usman to have sex with her.

In her accounts, she claimed to be “ashamed” of her behavior, however, although she apologized to the audience, she forgot to apologize to Usman. As we may recall, on the January 30 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Usman decided to move out of his hotel room and into Kim’s room. Once in the room, Kim tried to seduce Usman with lingerie, rose petals and champagne.

After Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar decided to go to bed, Kimberly Dawn was impressed by her behavior, and immediately began to pressure him to have sex, she said: “Are we going to bed? Go to sleep? No sex? Shall we go to sleep?”

On her part, Usman was very sincere and clearly told her that they would not have any sexual relations, immediately she began to yell at him and demand explanations for her behavior, and in addition to begging him, Kim pressured Usman threatening him with his tears .

To talk some sense into her, Usman explained, “It’s not that I don’t want to. I feel like it’s not the time yet.” However, Kimberly’s mood changed and she began to get angry about something that she thought would happen, seeing her reaction, Usman took her bags to go to her hotel room.

Obviously, in this episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, TLC viewers were surprised by the woman’s insistence, and the day after the chapter premiered, Kim responded to her haters in her Instagram Stories . She wrote:

“So, I am aware that last night’s episode put me in a very negative light. I have no excuses and I just have to take the negativity. Let me just say I’m embarrassed and leave it at that. Attacking me in my DMs and comments is great. But attacking my body weight is not okay. No one should embarrass or intimidate anyone.”

Now, to be sure whether Kimberly Dawn and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar will end up being intimate or not, viewers of this reality show will have to keep waiting and see how this fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days concludes.