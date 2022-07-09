90-day fiance: Tiffany flaunts a slim figure after a dramatic weight loss

Tiffany Franco stunned fans of the 90-day-old groom, showing off her slender figure after a sharp weight loss. Fans may remember the Maryland native for her appearance in the movie “The Groom for 90 Days: Another Way” with South African husband Ronald Smith. The couple had several serious problems in the relationship, but they still tied the knot in October 2018. Nine months later, Ronald and Tiffany were blessed with a daughter, Carly. Shortly after Carly’s birth, the couple began having family problems. Tiffany claimed that Ronald did not help her financially and was an irresponsible father.

Ronald also claimed that his wife had never applied for a spousal visa to ensure that he would not be able to come to the United States. After several messy fights with Tiffany on social media, the South African native introduced his new girlfriend in November 2021 and announced that he had filed for divorce from his American wife. Although it was painful for Tiffany to see her husband leave, she also focused on her fitness and underwent gastric removal surgery to lose weight. Tiffany told the 90 Day Fiancé audience that she doesn’t want to be skinny, but just wants to be the best version of herself.

The star of the “90-day fiance” franchise Tiffany chose weight loss surgery in June 2021, and last year she demonstrated dramatic weight loss. She recently showed off her transformed figure in an Instagram video. In the short clip, she was dressed in a black tank top and matching trousers and completed her glamorous look with minimal makeup. Fans who watched Tiffany in the series noticed that her waist and stomach area now seem much thinner than before. Her chin looks clearer and her hands also look smaller. The 30-year-old reality TV star Tiffany looked stunningly gorgeous, rocking her wavy curls.

Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé were stunned to see how quickly Tiffany achieved her new figure after weight loss surgery. An Instagram user commented: “Look at that tiny waist. Just as beautiful, but you’re glowing!” Another user chimed in: “You’re so tiny…. Sooooo cute, you’re the best version of you!!!” Someone else wrote: “You used to look really good, but now… damn.” Several fans of 90 Day Fiancé also liked Tiffany’s minimal makeup and the way she styled her hair in wavy curls.

Tiffany looks like a different person after dropping 80 pounds in a year. She seems to be happy with her weight loss progress. However, she has not yet reached the desired weight. Tiffany has previously stated that she wants to lose about 100 pounds after surgery, which means she wants to lose another 20. Although the mother of Daniel and Carly has always looked stunning and graceful on the screen, fans believe that now she looks more confident than before. Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé hope that Tiffany takes care of her health and body by losing weight quickly.