90 Day Fiancé: These are the cast members who were fired by TLC network

90 Day Fiancé, the reality show that airs weekly on Sundays on the TLC broadcast network, premiered the fifth season of the spin-off Before the 90 Days on December 12, welcoming a new lineup of couples who have found their love around the world.

As fans know, the series from the hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé follows the couples, their lives, how they met, and how they take their relationships to the next level as they navigate their days between romance and the complications that come with it. The program is responsible for documenting their experiences and brings them to the screens for the enjoyment of fans.

However, 90 Day Fiancé reserves some decisions regarding the cast, whose members can be fired when committing serious offenses, such as hostile behavior that offends the audience, whether they have occurred in the past or present. In its entire history, the show has only said goodbye to three stars of the show.

Alina Kozhevnikova fired for racist comments

The most recent cast member to be fired from 90 Day Fiancé is Alina. The 27-year-old star, who lives in Russia, first arrived with season 5 and this week it was learned that TLC fired her from the show due to her frequent posts with racist slurs in the past, between 2014 and 2015. According to TMZ, the fans of the show discovered a series of offensive comments on social media.

Geoffrey Paschel fired for domestic abuse

Before Season 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off series aired, the reality show introduced Geoffrey Paschel to fans. Unfortunately, the former star was included in the cast despite his long list of criminal records. After fans of the show learned that he had a domestic abuse account pending, they demanded that he be banned from the TLC show along with his fiancée Varya Malina.

‘Baby Girl’ Lisa uses the n-word

In season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Lisa Hamme, known as “Baby girl”, was also fired from the franchise for racist comments. In 2020, the entire virtual account of the show’s fourth installment was leaked online and in the revealing raw footage, Lisa called her then-husband Usman “Sojaboy” Umar while she argued. In an interview for the Domenick Nati Show, Lisa tried to justify the use of the racist slur. She said:

“That word was used out of context. It was used out of stupidity. My husband accepted my apology, but the haters don’t want to hold out to the end. Other very famous people who do entertainment said to just let it die. Let the enemies just calm down. And the ones who ride it are the ones trying to become popular, like you. That is your goal. And either way, they’re going to do it. So I’m just going to ignore those haters.”