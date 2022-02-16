90 Day Fiancé: The surprising changes that Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have had

The first time the 90 Day Fiancé program premiered occurred on January 12, 2014, obtaining a large audience that remained attentive to the story of each of the participating members. Some of these couples achieved great fame and popularity, as happened with Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, who even managed to get their own program.

the beginning

Recall that Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno first appeared during the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé, when she traveled to the Dominican Republic while studying Spanish. Chantel used to travel to the island to visit him frequently, until on one of those trips Pedro decided to propose to her. At first, things were not easy for them, but they eventually got married in the United States.

Such was the popularity that the couple obtained in 90 Day Fiancé, that the TLC television network decided to make a spin-off for them alone, called The Family Chantel. Although the show only lasted a few seasons, the couple’s relationship has been undergoing surprising changes, something that has saddened some fans.

cheating rumors

One of the things that led the couple to have a big change was the problem that occurred with one of Chantel’s friends, Nicole, who was in love with the husband of her best friend, leading them to become enemies. After Nicole, she tried multiple times to separate Chantel and Pedro, especially when she started the rumor that he had cheated on her with another friend named Coraima. The constant family drama and cheating rumors had viewers wondering if Chantel and Pedro’s marriage was in trouble.

Marriage

Although Chantel and Pedro have faced many obstacles since they got married, they emerged stronger than ever during season 3 of The Family Chantel. After Chantel showed her trust in Pedro by not being affected by Nicole’s rumors about him. However, her family has been in a constant fight against Pedro, but despite all the problems, the marriage has matured and the family problems have become a little more welcoming.

At this time, Chantel and Pedro seem to be in a stable and supportive relationship in which they can communicate with each other. Some hope to see another season of The Family Chantel in which the couple is shown after several years with their own children and away from their families who caused them problems.