90 Day Fiancé: The show’s youngest couple reveals big news to fans

Since Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend came to season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, viewers have seen how the young couple has not had an easy life, facing various sentimental and economic problems throughout all the episodes in which they were seen. . However, the couple has revealed great news in which they assure that it will strengthen their love, confirming that they will have a new baby.

During the sixth season of 90 Daay Fiancé, viewers watched Steven and Olga’s rocky relationship unfold, and it was hard to watch at times. The couple met while Russian native Olga was vacationing in Maryland and she and Steven hit it off right away, leading to an unexpected pregnancy at a young age.

Steven traveled to Russia to be present at the birth of his first child, although after it happened, fans noticed some problematic behavior from the new young father. However, Olga and baby Alex eventually moved to the US, and since then, the couple’s on-and-off relationship has baffled fans. Although they were separated for a time, Olga and Steven have since reconciled and live together in New York City.

But now, Olga and Steven have revealed to all 90 Day Fiancé fans that her family will soon be expanding a little more, as she is already 10 weeks pregnant with her second child. The gender of the baby is still unknown, but Steven couldn’t be more excited who had this to say in an interview he had for In Touch Weekly:

“It’s been a crazy four months living here [in New York] and this just made it more interesting!”

Miraculously, Steven revealed that the baby arrived at the best time of his life, because he has gotten a new job that pays incredible and that he has been able to solve many things together with Olga since they arrived in New York. Let us remember that, at the birth of their first child, both were suffering a lot due to the economic and sentimental situation, so now they feel more secure.

However, many fans still have questions about how healthy Olga and Steven’s marriage is, and Steven knows they still have their issues. In fact, the couple is currently in therapy and they have prioritized creating a healthier dynamic, for the good of themselves and their children. Although Steven and Olga have enjoyed a more nomadic lifestyle in the past, now the two are ready to settle down.

Until now they have not confirmed if they will appear in another season of 90 Day Fiancé, but it is likely that they will do so now that they are expecting their second child, it could help them as extra money and so that all fans can meet the new member of the family.