90 Day Fiancé: The real reason Larissa Dos Santos Lima was fired

Since the first appearance of Larissa Dos Santos Lima in the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé, viewers have been excited by the story she showed with her partner at the time, Colt Johnson. The story of both surprised everyone with each episode broadcast by the TLC television network and its associates. However, things didn’t last long after the issues they both had and the things she did, so she ended up getting fired from the show.

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima made her first appearance during the show’s sixth season as Colt Johnson’s fiancée. After a total of eleven days together, he proposed to her and she moved to Las Vegas from Brazil to be with him. They got married in the summer of 2018, but the marriage lasted only about 6 months. During their participation in the TLC show, both showed shocking stories in a short time.

Although the two separated, her ex was blocking her attempts to become a US citizen with a K-1 visa. Something often sought after by all 90 Day Fiancé participants. However, both Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson continued to participate in the various spin-offs of the show. Until she was arrested in 2020.

According to police reports, Larissa Dos Santos Lima was detained by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service) in the United States. Because many of her papers were not in order for her stay in the country and she was going to be in deportation proceedings. To get rid of the problems, the television network TLC and the production company Shark of 90 Day Fiancé, decided to fire the popular star.

However, after the news of her dismissal was released, the actress stated that this was not exactly the real reason for her dismissal. Rather, agreements with brands without consulting the television station and her appearance on adult pages, which she continues to dedicate herself to, especially after her dismissal.

“Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC over the phone the day before ICE arrested me,” Larissa Dos Santos Lima said after her firing.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s participation in 90 Day Fiancé was full of controversy. Because details came to light revealing that both Colt Johnson and TLC, she paid for operations on her body. In addition, some of the stories that were shown about both were totally false and planned (something very common that usually happens on the show).

Despite everything, Larissa Dos Santos Lima continues with her life in modeling and on adult pages, while her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, continues to participate in 90 Day Fiancé. She currently has a new partner whom he has married in season 8 of the show. He is expected to announce the sex of the baby he will have.