90 Day Fiancé: The real reason Cortney Reardanz left the show

The popular reality show on the TLC television network, 90 Day Fiancé, continues to surprise all viewers who enjoy this show. However, little by little, several of her partners have left the program for different reasons, and the most recent of them has been Cortney Reardanz, who has revealed that she has a new boyfriend and the lies that the drama makes us believe.

The first time that Cortney Reardanz came to the popular show was in the spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, with her love interest, the Spanish Antonio Millon. Despite never having seen him on a video call, Ella Cortney flew to Spain to see who she thought she was the love of her life. Unfortunately for her, things didn’t turn out the way she expected, after he didn’t pick her up at the airport and objected to taking her to a beauty pageant, making it clear that their priorities lay elsewhere.

Cortney and Antonio broke up almost immediately in the show’s first season, however, she returned again during the COVID-19 pandemic, dating Andy Kuntz. But, this relationship was also very short-lived because she was not happy and she felt immense pressure to accelerate her relationship in the midst of verbal abuse and comparisons made by her partner with his ex-wife.

However, Cortney has revealed during an interview for Cheat Sheet that she is dating Domenick Nati, who is a radio host. The couple has known each other for some time, but they have decided to take it easy and not participate in any program on the TLC television network again, because she clarified that the show tends to manipulate the scenes of the participants.

“It becomes almost like brainwashing where you start to get irritated with this person.”

In addition to that, Cortney stated that the filming is usually repetitive and that the franchise is only interested in creating the stories to create a great drama for the viewers, something that gradually displeased the star, leading her to reject the proposals for participation in new spin-offs that made the huge dating franchise.

Despite everything, it seems that Cortney has found the love of her life without the help of 90 Day Fiancé, which is why she does not plan to return again, especially after she hinted that very soon she will be able to see the ring on her hand. Although he assured that “the commitment is probably far away”. However, it seems that these two are getting to know each other better as they travel the world to Cancun and the Dominican Republic, which is why all the fans wish them well.