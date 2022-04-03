90 Day Fiancé: The problems these couples have had due to religious beliefs

On the TLC television show 90 Day Fiancé, viewers have seen how religion can cause serious rifts in international relations. Since Americans fall in love with partners from foreign countries, so there are problems with cultural differences in the midst of love. This may be one of the key issues for the reality show to be so successful, but what has happened with these couples has surprised everyone.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre

When Ariela Weinberg moved to Ethiopia to be with Biniyam Shibre on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, she had issues with her partner over whether they should baptize another couple’s child on the show. Ari was raised Jewish and had no plans to convert to Christianity when Bini asked her to. Ari’s father is Jewish and her mother is Roman Catholic, and she has always identified more with the Jewish religion.

It was clear that Ari was uncomfortable welcoming her son into Bini’s Orthodox Christian faith. Bini and her sisters Mimi and Wish convinced Ari to baptize Avi because she was important to her family and she finally agreed to do it. So now the couple is debating how to raise him and they have chosen to do it part and part.

Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira

Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira’s relationship has been one of the most commented on 90 Day Fiancé due to the issue of religious beliefs. When Brittany moved to Jordan in The Other Way season 2, she wore a hijab as a sign of respect in the Middle Eastern country. Brittany was nervous about meeting Yazan’s parents because she grew up in a strict Muslim household and she doesn’t practice any kind of religion, what she does frequent is the racy photos on her Instagram account.

Yazan’s parents wanted her son to marry a Muslim woman and felt that 90DF’s Brittany was disrespecting her religion because she refused to convert to Islam. Yazan’s family even threatened to harm him after learning that he was still going to marry her. Fortunately, both managed to separate before creating more problems due to their religious differences.

Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist

During season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, Mike Youngquist visited his fiancée Natalie Mordovtseva in the Ukraine. During the trip, Natalie took Mike to his Orthodox Christian church. From the beginning, Natalie was very open about being religious. She does not drink alcohol and follows a vegetarian diet. However, her partner is the opposite, as a typical American, she likes to drink beer and eat a lot of meat, as well as identifying as an atheist and not believing in anything.

When Natalie arrived in the United States, the couple realized that their differences were very significant. The two cast members are no longer together, but amazingly, she has been changing her lifestyle ever since she came to the country and got her K-1 visa. It is true that there are many other couples who have gone through various problems due to religious issues, but these have been one of the ones that have had the most impact on the 90 Day Fiancé program.