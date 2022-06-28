90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Star Stephen Goes On a Cat Trip

Scandalous 90-Day Fiance: “The Other Way” star Stephen Johnston recently shared a photo of him taking his cat camping in Antalya, Turkey. Steven first appeared in season 3 of the TV series “The Other Way” when he moved to Turkey to marry his Russian fiancee Alina. Stephen immediately struck the audience as quirky and a little strange, emphasizing that his name was “Stephen with the letter V”, and using terms such as “skoodilipup”. After arriving in Turkey, viewers quickly began to see that Stephen was very hypocritical.

Stephen often referred to his love for the Mormon faith, which he forcibly tried to impose on Alina. But Stephen lied to Alina about being a virgin, while insisting that she not sleep with him before marriage in order to respect the Mormon faith. The 90-day Groom star revealed that although he claimed to be a virgin, he had kissed about a hundred women and was intimate with two dozen. Later, during the Tell-All episode, Alina revealed that Stephen was sending messages to other women in the hope of having a threesome. As a result of his actions, Stephen became one of the biggest villains of the 90-day groom.

Despite all the alarms and obstacles, Alina and Steven got married at the end of season 3, and the only guests at their wedding were cats. But this was not a one-time feline experience, as cats make up a large part of Stephen and Alina’s married life. Recently, Stephen posted a photo on Instagram showing him traveling through the forests of Turkey with his cat resting in a transparent backpack. He captioned the photo: “Camping with our cat.” Although Alina is not marked in the photo, but perhaps she took the picture, Stephen marked the account of his cat, Mr. Noodles. Steven looks very happy in the photo, smiling from ear to ear as he walks with a large pink backpacker on his back.

Stephen showed his love for cats at his time of year, so it’s not surprising that he took part in such an unusual event as a cat camping. The 90-day groom star’s post also indicates that he and Alina clearly still live in Turkey, as many fans have been asking where the couple lives in Alina’s recent questions and answers. Recently, Alina announced that she and Steven have plans to move to the United States, and she said that she will move to the United States soon. The couple originally planned to live in Alina’s homeland, Russia, but could not do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many fans were also curious whether Stephen and Alina would appear in the upcoming season of “The 90-day Groom: The Other Way” or in another spinoff of the “90-Day Groom” franchise. Alina indicated that she does not believe that they will do it, although fans of the 90 Day Fiancé world know that anything can happen. As for Steven and Alina, it seems that while everything is working for the couple, Stephen certainly still has his quirks.