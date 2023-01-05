90 Day Fiancé: happily ever after? Season 7 is in the midst of a ridiculously long special, but soon after that we get a new season of another spin-off, “90 Day Fiancé.” The premiere of the 4th season of “The Other Way” will take place on Sunday, January 29, and now that TLC has revealed the cast of actors who are to play the main role, I think many fans will be as excited as I am about one particular detail.

TLC reported that we will see six Americans traveling abroad to meet their foreign lovers in season 4, and viewers may be pleased to see that, apart from one returning duo, none of the usual overworked old couples are involved this time. Let’s find out more about who will appear and tease where things are going in the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Jen and Rishi

Oklahoma native Jen met Rishi from India in the lobby of the hotel, and it was clearly NOT love at first sight. Despite this, a month later they strengthened their plans to get engaged, but serious problems arose in Rishi’s family. In particular, they hope to arrange a marriage of convenience for their son and have no idea that he is currently engaged to Jen. We’ll see what happens, but maybe Jenny should have called Jenny Slatten and asked about her attempts to win over Sumit Singh’s parents before contacting Rishi.

Chris and Jamie

Chris from Alabama is heading to Colombia to meet Jamie for the first time since “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” will introduce another same-sex couple to the franchise. Chris and Jamie will meet in person for the first time and will apparently get married a few days after Chris arrives in Colombia. It sounds stressful even for a couple who have lived together for many years, so I can’t wait to see if these two can walk down the aisle unharmed.

Nicole and Mahmoud

Californian Nicole met Mahmoud on the last day of her trip to his native country Egypt and accepted his offer. She came back a few weeks later and they got married, but Nicole didn’t tell her family and friends about what happened until after it happened. Now she’s moving to Egypt, but it seems that in season 4 of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Nicole quickly learns that life in Egypt is very different from life in the United States.

Daniele and Johan

New Yorker Daniele will return to the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise with Johan after appearing for the first time in the spin-off “Love in Paradise”. In the fourth season of The Other Way, she will make a big move to the Dominican Republic to start their life together. As expected, life in New York is very different from life in the Dominican Republic, so Daniela needs to adapt quickly.

Gabriel and Isabel

A native of Florida, Gabriel will also travel to Colombia in the 4th season of “90 Day Fiancé: Another Way”, where he will meet his beloved Isabel. The two are afraid of accepting others as they enter the next stage of their relationship, as Gabriel is a transgender man. This is not the territory that the franchise often treads on, so it will be interesting to watch the development of this story as the season progresses.

Debbie and Osama

A native of Georgia, Debbie is heading to Morocco, where she will try to establish a new life with Ussama. Debbie is 43 years older than Osama and, despite the skepticism of family and friends, is ready to start a new life with Osama and see what happens next.

Why Fans Might Like to See Fresh Faces

As mentioned, season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is missing many of the franchise’s biggest names, and I think that’s a good thing. After all, between the last seasons of “Bachelor Life” and “Happily Ever After,” we got more than enough veterans, so it will be nice to see fresh faces for once. In addition, new faces often have storylines that, in my opinion, seem more organic, while older actors often have seasons when it seems that nothing special is happening, and this was just an excuse to bring them back to television. In short, I’m very excited about this cast and want to see where this season is heading!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 starts on TLC on Sunday, January 29, at 20:00 Korean time. ET. Don’t miss the premiere and be sure to see what else will be in our TV program for 2023 to be aware of all the new shows that will appear on the horizon.