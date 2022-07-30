90-day Fiance: the most popular photos of Darcy’s revenge after losing weight

The former participant of the series “90-day Fiance” Darcy Silva flaunts her glamorous appearance after parting with her partner Georgy Rusev. The 48-year-old reality star first debuted in the series “Bride for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days” and has since moved on to her own spin-off “Darcy and Stacy.” Darcy and Georgie got engaged in June 2020, but the Connecticut resident confirmed her breakup with her ex in early 2022.

Darcy claimed that she didn’t get what she wanted from her relationship. While she accepts her single life and prepares for a date again, she has been busy experimenting with plastic surgery procedures. In 2021, the popular reality TV star went to Turkey and underwent several surgeries to improve her appearance.

Darcy had a nose lift, lip lift, liposuction, breast implants and a butt lift. In July 2022, she shared a video on her Instagram showing off her new look. In the clip, she was wearing a Gucci newsboy hat and a bronze filter that didn’t quite fit her face. Unfortunately, fans of 90 Day Fiancé quickly reacted to the popular star with criticism.

Darcy in a sultry pink dress

Over the past few months, Darcy has shared several photos of revenge after losing weight and breaking up. In June, she flaunted her toned figure in front of the camera and stunned fans with her curvy curves. The popular reality TV star was dressed in a stunning pink outfit that highlighted her cleavage and toned legs.

Flat belly and high tail

In addition to her hot and glamorous appearance, Darcy also showed off her laid-back side on social media. She was wearing a silver crop top, tight jeans and large round earrings. The former contestant of the show “Bride for 90 Days” looked like a teenage rock star in her casual outfit, showing off a curvy back and big breasts. At one point in the video, Darcy also pointed the camera at her face and flaunted her tiny nose and thick lips.

Darcy’s Glass Skin

In April 2022, Darcy looked like a fashion model in the prime of her career. In the photo, she was wearing a revealing black top, showing off her cleavage and looking straight into the camera. Cast member Darcey & Stacey flaunted her amazing makeup and silver accessories such as a watch, necklace and bracelet. She captioned the post: “Light, camera… action!” and added that she keeps an eye on the prize. The picture is part of Darcy’s photo shoot with popular photographer Fadil Berisha. Fans of the 90-day-old Fiancemay not support Darcy’s obsession with plastic surgery, but they certainly adore revenge body photos.