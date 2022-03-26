90 Day Fiancé: The breakup that shocks fans of the TLC reality show

90 Day Fiancé is the most successful reality show on television, airing every week on the TLC broadcast network. For years, the series has united a large number of people from different parts of the world in love, and over time they have become stars that are followed and admired by fans.

It was this week that 90 Day Fiancé fans learned that one of the best-known couples from the hit reality show is splitting up. Mark filed for divorce from Nikki Shoemaker in Baltimore County Circuit Court in early March, according to the latest reports.

The former couple starred in Season 3 of TLC’s hit reality show in 2015. At the time, Mark was 58 and Nikki was 19. Viewers watched as Mark traveled from Baltimore to the Philippines, where his ex-wife is from, to see Nikki. after they initially met online. Just two days after coming face to face, Mark proposed to Nikki with a makeshift ring made from a bridle.

Unfortunately, the 6-year marriage is coming to an end as reported by E! News through twitter. Although some expected the breakup to happen at some point, others were shocked when the news broke on Friday. When fans first met Mark and Nikki on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, they witnessed some age-related issues, most notably the fact that his wife is younger than their youngest daughter, Elise.

Nikki and Mark are one of the couples on 90 Day Fiancé who aren’t in the habit of using social media to stay connected with fans of the show like other stars do. The couple has remained silent since appearing on the show, and neither man manages well-known social media accounts.

It is important to note that this is the second breakup since it was learned at the end of 2021 that Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño were divorcing. According to her, the breakup was due to the fact that he endured mental and emotional abuse for a long time, accusations that were completely denied by him. Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance will air in April, while Season 5 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will air its final episode on Sunday, March 27.