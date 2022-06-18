90-day fiance: Tanya announces a break from IG with a nude photo

Tanya Maduro from 90 Day Fiancé posted a candid photo on Instagram to announce her break on social media. Fans may remember the Connecticut native by her appearance on the show with her now ex-husband Singin Colchester. Tanya met Singin in South Africa at a bar where she was supposed to meet another man, whom she contacted through a dating app. The couple spent the next four and a half months together and eventually tied the knot in season 7 of “The 90-day Groom.” After two years of marriage, Tanya and Singin appeared in the 2nd season of “90-day: Bachelor Life” and told that they were getting divorced.

Many fans felt that the couple’s separation was not mutual. While Tanya was unhappy because of the breakup with her husband, Syngin really wanted to move on and start dating again. In fact, many viewers scolded the 31-year-old reality TV star for talking about dating women while living in the same house with his wife. Eight months have passed since the couple broke up, and it seems that Tanya is now accepting her new single life. She continues to post updates of her life on Instagram along with some body positivity posts.

However, the star of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise Tanya decided to take a break from social media. She posted a racy photo of herself bathing naked to inform her 150,000 Instagram followers that she would be undergoing digital detoxification for a while. On her candid photo, she wrote: “Happy #NationalWaterfallDay! Taking advantage of this time to break out of the net… see you soon!” She also advised her fans to take a vacation to enjoy the summer. Tanya is known for posting her bold opinions and photos on social media, but this is probably the first time she has shared a nude photo.

Many fans of the 90-day-old groom liked her bold Instagram post, and some even left a few flirty comments for her. An Instagram user commented: “Yasssss! Enjoy everything, dear, you deserve it!” Another user chimed in: “Turn around to face the camera before you leave, Tanya!!!!!” Someone else wrote: “I just love this beautiful woman.” However, the critic advised Tanya to lose weight in order to look more attractive. The reality TV star did not ignore the shameful comment and replied: “My beauty is not related to my weight. If you like thinner girls, subscribe to them, not to me.”

Tanya has not revealed the reason for her break on social media, but it seems she is enjoying her free time. Since she received a lot of support from fans after the separation from Singin, the producers of the show may have invited her for another season of “90 Day: The Single Life». Viewers of the “90-day groom” would like to watch the real Tanya on TV without Singin in the equation.