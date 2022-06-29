90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Couples Are Likely To Be In the Franchise Again

The 9th season of the series “Bride for 90 Days” features several couples who are likely to reappear in the franchise. The last season disappointed most fans, as many of the storylines seem scripted, and none of the couples seem real or cute. Many fans of the franchise are tired of the old storylines recycled by the TLC reality show.

The ninth season introduced viewers to many new faces, but the newcomers received a lot of criticism for looking like influence hunters. Moreover, there were many seasonal villains and very few fan favorites. However, fans at least liked Koby Blaze, who has a complicated relationship with one of the villains of the franchise, Emily Biberli.

Fake storylines usually indicate that the actors of the 90-day Groom series are trying to capitalize on advertising and stay in the spotlight for as long as possible. Several stars of the franchise allegedly staged the drama to stay in the series, for example, the Potthast family. When it comes to season 9 of “The 90-day Groom,” the most obvious influence chasers may be those most likely to be in the franchise in the future.

Bilal Hazziz and Shaida Suin

Bilal Hazziez became one of the villains of season 9 of the TV series “The 90-day groom” for his manipulative and controlling behavior towards his fiancee Shaida Suin. As a result, fans hoped that the couple would break up. Shaida may be one of the most beloved actors of Season 9, but she also benefits from her social media fame. To the disappointment of some fans, the couple is still together, so they can return to the 90-day Groom franchise.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are familiar to many fans of the series “90 days of the groom”. They have been accused of writing storylines before, and this season 9 was no exception. Fans have questioned the authenticity of the couple’s drama in the final season of “The 90-day Groom,” and it seems they hope to stay on the show in the future. Perhaps the former couple “90-day groom: Another Way” will not leave the TV screens of fans in the near future.

Jibri and Miona Bell

Newcomers Jibri and Miona Bell, recognized as the most influential this season, are likely to return to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. They made the most of their social media ads, which confirmed fans’ doubts about their possible season 9 storyline. It was also rumored that Jibri and Miona were already married before their segments were filmed. Since the couple is still together and growing stronger, the duo probably wants to reappear in the franchise.