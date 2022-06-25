90-Day Fiance: Rebecca & Zied celebrates an important milestone in the relationship

Popular actors Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi surprised fans of the 90-day-old groom with the announcement of an important milestone in the relationship. Rebecca from Georgia and Zied from Tunisia talked about their romance in the reality show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3. At that time, 49-year-old Rebecca worked as a private detective and was looking forward to meeting her future fourth husband. Zied, 27 years old, personally. Amid several unpleasant moments between the couple, mainly due to their cultural differences and past secrets, Zid asked Rebecca a question in the Sahara Desert. In the 8th season of The 90-day Groom, Zid moved to America to marry Rebecca on a K-1 visa.

A resident of canton, Rebecca, who uses filters all the time before flying to Tunisia, became a big alarm signal in their relationship. Likewise, Rebecca didn’t tell Zied that she was still married to her Moroccan ex-husband. Zid, on the other hand, controlled and forbade Rebecca to wear a sleeveless shirt. Upon Zid’s arrival in the USA, Rebecca began to think that he looked too much like her ex-husband. Zied in the company of young women made Rebecca insecure because of the age difference. Zid also pushed Rebecca to get married earlier than planned because Ramadan gave fans another reason to believe that the couple was not destined to last long.

It was recently revealed that Rebecca and Zid are still together. The 90-day-old couple recently shared a sweet moment from their ongoing trip to Tunisia on Instagram. Zid shared a flashback photo of him and Rebecca, in which he is wearing a T-shirt with a photoshopped and filtered face printed on it. Zid then added a photo of him and Rebecca, currently taken in the same location. “4 years later the same place,” Zid wrote in the caption. “It was the best 4 years of a child’s life,” Rebecca wrote in the comments, confirming that four years have passed since she first met Zied face to face in his native Tunisia.

TLC viewers congratulated Zied and Rebecca on the completion of four years of marriage. Fans have written about how happy they are to see the longtime couple of 90-day-old grooms thrive in real life, and the drama of the show is now in their past. The age difference of 22 years between Zied and Rebecca is also not visible in the new photo, as she is getting younger by the day. At the age of 50, Rebecca began her physical transformation by doing full-body liposuction and facial beauty treatments, and she no longer needs to rely on filters. Zid also changed his style and gathered his long hair into a ponytail, combed back. Zied also transformed and changed his tight clothes for a loose T-shirt suitable for summer.

Enterprising Zid found a good job in a furniture store earlier this year, and Rebecca looks happier than ever. Although no one expected this to happen, Rebecca and Zid have turned into a success story. Unlike the couples chasing influence that viewers of “90 Day Fiancé” have seen in recent seasons, Rebecca and Zida’s love is sincere. They tied the knot on April 19, 2020, so they have already celebrated two years of marriage in the USA. get real news from your favorite couples.