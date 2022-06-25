90-day fiance: Nicole Nafziger is praised after an unexpected observation

The former star of the TV series “90 days of the groom” Nicole Nafziger received the love of fans after she was unexpectedly noticed. Nicole and Azan Tefu from Morocco first starred in the flagship series in 2016, which documented the ups and downs of the couple’s long-distance relationship. Single mother Nicole flew in to see personal trainer Azan in person in season 5 of The 90-day Groom, and they continued their journey in season 6, and then in two seasons of the 90-day Groom: Happily Ever After? The couple eventually reunited in Morocco in March 2020, and they quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic for several months.

While many fans assumed that Nicole and Azan had broken up, the Florida woman only confirmed it in July when the couple called off their engagement. Azan and Nicole’s 90-day-old fiance’s relationship was problematic in itself due to reasons such as their cultural differences, his body shame, or rumors that he has another wife with three children. But Nicole’s recent behavior on social media really annoyed fans who were fed up with her weight loss statements and clickbait posts. Nicole deceived many Instagram followers into believing that Azan was dead in September 2021. Although Nicole admitted to working with a company that shared misleading links on her profile in exchange for money, she didn’t actually stop doing it.

Fans have watched over and over again how Nicole disappointed them, sometimes with posts about her being pregnant, or even worse, for example, that Angela Dim died in January 2022. However, fortunately, Nicole stopped creating panic on Instagram and returned to her work. was up to the 90-day groom. Reddit user u/pinkfabletalk accidentally saw Nicole at Starbucks. They confirmed it was a Starbucks store in Bradenton, where Nicole is from. In the comments, fans like u/the_ghost_in_me were happy to learn that Nicole was working at a “normal job” instead of trying to become an influential person or create an OnlyFans page to quickly earn her 15 minutes of fame on a reality show. like many of her peers.

“I hope this means that she has stopped all this lies and clickbait nonsense,” u/ALyttleH added. Nicole used to work at Starbucks as a barista before she quit her job to move to Morocco for three months in 2018. In February 2020, Nicole announced on Instagram that she had resumed her job again, and the 90-day Fiance star said that the coffee company was more than just a job for her, and that it helped her become who she is today. “Every day I look forward to getting started, because I like what I do. I love the people I work with,” Nicole exclaimed, calling herself “#baristaforlife.” By September 2021, Nicole had enrolled at Florida State College, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) and was working on prerequisites for a radiology program.

Although Nicole hasn’t talked about her student life lately, a 90 Day Fiancé fan who spotted her at Starbucks confirms that she also serves coffee on the side. Fans have always supported Nicole whenever she took the necessary steps to stand up for herself and her daughter Mae, which shows how much she has matured since she left the show. In addition, the company provides medical care to its employees, which can benefit Nicole and her child. Despite the fact that Nicole faced numerous criticism online for leaving her baby when she first flew to meet with Azan abroad, the single mother is now spending more time with May, according to her recent Instagram posts that make fans proud of her.