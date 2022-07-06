90-day fiance: Natalie is fried because of a thirsty clip in a bikini with a new friend

A strange video of Natalia Mordovtseva with a new girlfriend makes fans wonder what happened to the star of “90 days of the groom”. Natalie, 36, from Ukraine, and her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, who is also 36, met through mutual friends and got engaged in Paris three months later. During season 7 of The 90-day Groom, Natalie was waiting for her K-1 visa to be approved when Mike met her in Kiev. Since then, fans have been part of Mike and Natalie’s TLC storyline and watched them quarrel, break up, get married and separate.

Natalie has always had a personality that distinguished her from the other actors of the series “90-day groom”. Although not many fans appreciate Natalie and may think that she is acting out a performance in front of the cameras, some are really entertained by the former actress and her antics. The last time Natalie appeared was on 90 Day: The Single Life after moving from Mike Sekima’s house to Florida. Although Natalie and Mike were not divorced, when fans last saw them together on the Tell-All show, she left for another man. At the moment, Natalie keeps her personal life a secret, although she hints at a return.

But until that happens, Natalie releases interesting content on Instagram, for example, her video in swimwear with a woman named Vera. Natalie and her new friend recently shared a strange video from July 4th, in which they are both dressed in swimsuits. Natalie in a white bikini and Vera in blue used the post to inform fans that they were having their first pool party together. Then Natalie said something unintelligible because of the loud music in the background. But it looks like Natalie and her friend wanted fans to be part of their Independence Day celebration and asked them to “keep watching.” Fans of Natalie’s 90-day-old fiance thought she looked great in a bikini. But some comments like “It’s so amateur and greedy… what’s next?” began appearing in Natalie’s post.

“At first I literally thought it was an advertisement ***,” another 90 Day Fiancé viewer wrote in a comment that many others liked. Another fan asked why the two women couldn’t behave “normally” because they were “too extravagant” unnecessarily. In one comment, Natalie was asked to explain what the clip was about because the “production sound quality” was poor. Words like “cringe” were used by a man who wondered if Natalie’s famous 90-day-old fiancee had done “30 re-shoots” before the video was even approved for publication online. Moreover, Natalie was ridiculed for not being American, as a fan reminded her that she didn’t like staying in Mike’s country before.

Natalie received critical comments on her photos, even when she was on the 90th day of the groom. Natalie’s attitude to the show was ridiculed, and at the same time her terribly photoshopped photos were ridiculed. After a long time, Natalie disabled the comments section for her Instagram posts. But probably because it prevented her profile from participating, Natalie has now included comments that are causing more criticism than ever. Natalie has also started using her YouTube page again and continues to show how she lost weight after dropping Mike. Natalie seems to be taking an interest in herself as she prepares to release her next performance, “The 90-day Fiance,” which may give more insight into why Natalie is doing what she is doing.