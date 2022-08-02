90-day fiance: Miona claims to have earned 20 thousand dollars in one week

Miona Bell from the 9th season of the 90-day Groom released her own beauty products, which were sharply criticized by fans, so the Serbian woman responded with details of her new income. Miona entered the hit TLC franchise with Jibri Bell and faced resistance from his family, who believed she had killed Jibri’s spirit and creative energy. Now that Miona is together with Jibri and lives in the state of her dreams in California, she is not afraid to criticize her.

Some viewers criticized Miona for being spoiled and unrealistic, as she expected Jibri to move them to Los Angeles without money. However, fans were mostly against Miona because of her abusive social media profile. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé accused a Serbian woman of using her hair, makeup and photo editing. However, Miona refuted these claims. At the end of the 9th season of the 90-day Groom, Miona launched Miona Beauty. Her website currently sells makeup brushes and false hair. Although fans accuse Miona of selling cheap goods at expensive prices, she is happy with her business move.

Recently, Miona shared a video on Instagram in which she advertises one of her extended ponytails. The star of the series “90-day bride” Miona put on her “flamingo tail” of color 4 and reminded her subscribers to shop on her website, where they can buy her ponytail in different shades for $ 49. One harsh critic had a few words to write to her post. “The rest of us are working real jobs… not trying to get a green card… oh, wait… you’ve already got this poor Jibri. Does his family know that he will be financially responsible for you for many years after you split up?” — said one of the commentators. Miona replied: “I earned 20k this week.” A Serbian woman added a stack of emoticons with money and a smiling face with hearts to convey her point of view

While Miona faced a negative reaction from one commentator, she also received words of support. “I love you!” The star of the TV series “90-day groom” Jibri said in a pinned comment. “Success! You are destined to succeed. I love my style,” wrote another fan. Miona also replied to an inquisitive commentator to inform them that this week she will share a video detailing how to wash and care for the grown-up ponytails. She also currently offers a makeup brush set on her website for $49. Miona and Jibri are also on Cameo, TikTok and YouTube. In addition, the couple sells clothes on Poshmark, and Miona adds to her online endeavors by listing herself online as a makeup artist from Palm Springs. She previously worked as a makeup artist before joining Jibri in the United States.

While Miona has now received a negative reaction from 90 Day Fiancé fans for several reasons, she doesn’t seem to be letting it hold her back. She has now released her ponytails and makeup brushes, although she has expressed interest in having a makeup palette. Franchise alumni and fashion enthusiast Yara Zaya and makeup artist Tiffany Franco Smith also offer their own makeup lines. While Tiffany and Yara have appeared on several shows in the franchise, Miona and Jibri have not confirmed their appearance in any upcoming 90 Day Fiancé content, given their overall negative reception from fans.