90 Day Fiancé: Mike Youngquist reveals what happened to him after their split

It is normal to see how the different couples of the 90 Day Fiancé program usually end their relationships after some time of their participation. However, Mike Youngquist has given an important update on her life after splitting from Ukrainian Natalie Mordovtseva, who appears to be seeking her K-1 visa and changes in her religion and diet.

Recall that during the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Natalie realized that she could no longer stay with Mike and left her house six months after they got married. With Natalie now alone in Florida on her journey in the spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Single Life, Mike ultimately decided to divorce her.

However, it seems that after her separation from Mike, Natalie went to Florida to pursue her dream and he supported her despite everything that happened between them. But during Mike’s recent appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All, he admitted that Natalie doesn’t love him and that it was time for him to divorce her. Natalie protested when Mike confessed to her that she hadn’t even filed any paperwork for her K-1 visa, putting her at risk of deportation.

As it has been revealed on 90 Day Fiancé and the various websites that follow Mike’s life, it seems that he is doing well living his own single life, while Natalie continues to date other men. Mike also appears to be having a healthy “personal life.”

While Mike denied that he was dating anyone during the Tell-All interview, his cast members claimed that he was hiding the truth. Mike has appeared in photos posted by reality star Marcia Brazil that sparked rumors that they are dating. But 90 Day Fiancé fans know that Mike is secretive.

But, the fans of 90 Day Fiancé are waiting for something to happen between them, to be able to see their new life and see the jealousy of Natalie, who has been heavily criticized for the way she sought to change Mike on issues of religion and feeding. Which ended up triggering her separation.