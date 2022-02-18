90 Day Fiancé: Larissa Dos Santos Lima is attacked and deactivates all her accounts

Since Larissa Dos Santos Lima first came to 90 Day Fiancé with Colt Johnson, her popularity increased immediately, not only because of the relationship she had with him, but also because of all the controversies she had on the television network show. TLC, who decided to fire her later. However, Larissa has remained active on her networks and adult content accounts, but a recent attack led her to deactivate all of her accounts.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima first appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, where she married Colt Johnson. But, the ups and downs, fights, lies, and arrests in Larissa’s life were documented on the show, leading to her ending her marriage and her firing in September 2020.

Despite her firing, Larissa remains one of 90 Day Fiancé’s favorite contestants after fans saw her plastic surgery adventures and dramatic story with her partner, which resulted in lies made by the producers and the couple themselves. However, the star has made some big career moves for herself and she is still in the United States.

Currently Larissa is found as a creator of adult content in the various social networks that provide the service, captivating all her fans. Fans love to interact with Larissa through Instagram, where she keeps them updated regularly through Q&A sessions, as well as various photos or video of them in raunchy mode.

In fact, the star confirmed that she befriended some of these bots that interacted with her using fake profiles. But, she assured that the “attack is personal” and that the bots “created through Python” sent her messages automatically or manually to try to steal private information and be totally hacked, in order to expose her intimate life.

Curiously, the attacks happen more often after she confirmed a major change in her life in the United States, which could perhaps be some kind of publicity or that she is the victim of a 90 Day Fiancé fan or a stalker. .