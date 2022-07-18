90-day Fiance: Larisa Lima talks about “unsuccessful” plastic surgery

The former star of the TV series “90-day groom” Larisa Lima said that the plastic surgery she underwent did not go as expected. Brazilian beauty Larisa, one of the most infamous actors of the TLC show, debuted in season 6 of the TV series “90 days of the groom” with ex-husband Colt Johnson. Larissa ran into Colt’s mother, Debbie Johnson, at their Las Vegas home, and was arrested several times for domestic violence when she was married to Colt. The couple divorced less than a year later, after which Larissa began dating ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols in the movie “The Groom for 90 Days: Happily ever After?”. Season 5. Unfortunately, this was the last time fans saw Larisa in a reality show, as she was fired shortly after the show.

Larisa has always been interested in changing her appearance with the help of plastic surgery. After parting with Colt, Larisa began to make small changes to her body: from a new hairstyle to the introduction of botox. Nevertheless, it was during HEA that Larissa began studying plastic surgery and blew up the Internet, talking about her transformation after operations costing almost $ 72,000 to get the image of Kylie Jenner. But Larissa apparently interfered with her contract with TLC by appearing on an adult web show. Leaving the reality show behind, Larisa became an adult model on OnlyFans and began to earn a solid income. However, according to fans, over the past couple of years, due to the number of operations that Larisa has undergone, she has become unrecognizable.

In a very vulnerable post on Friday evening, Larissa shared a close-up of her hand with a needle inserted into it, apparently taken from the hospital when she wrote: “Today I would like to take the first step in slowly opening a plastic window. the surgical procedure I received was unsuccessful.” Larisa admitted that, like many other people who found themselves in a similar situation, she was scared and ashamed to talk about it. Apparently, a year has passed since Larisa became a victim of unsuccessful plastic surgery. Larisa admitted that at first she did not want to talk about the incident.

But inspiration from Linda Evangelista helped Larisa to tell about what went wrong. She was tired of being silent in her sadness and declared that she had “nowhere to go” to solve her problem. “Now I have the courage,” added Larisa, who also posted a story about her ordeal on Instagram. Larisa said she knows that what she shared “shocks a lot of people,” especially those who have supported plastic surgery in the past. “What happened?” — fans asked Larisa in their comments. Colt’s new wife, Vanessa Guerra, told her, “I’m proud of you.” Some fans of the 90-day-old groom ridiculed Larissa for pouring out her heart, but did not tell them exactly what went wrong.

Several fans suspect that since Larissa used supermodel Linda Evangelista as an example, it could have been the same procedure called CoolSculpting that could have affected Larissa. A non-invasive alternative to liposuction, which is a fat freezing procedure, led to Linda spending almost five years in seclusion and unable to work, as she underwent seven sessions in 2015-2016. As far as 90 Day Fiancé fans know, Larissa’s long list of changes to her body includes breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, fat grafting and abs implants, as well as improvements to her cheeks and chin. And knowing that the Las Vegas woman Larisa is honest and prefers not to lie about her body, fans will find out the truth soon enough when they send positive thoughts to the icon of the 90-day groom.