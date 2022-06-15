90-day fiance: Kim reveals the secret of a long-distance relationship with Usman

The star of the franchise “The New 90-day Groom” Kim Menzies said that she is still in a happy long-distance relationship with Usman Umar, because they communicate with each other. Fans first saw Usman in the 4th season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” with his now ex-wife Lisa Hamm. At first, the couple seemed to have physical chemistry, but fans eventually saw serious problems in their relationship. Lisa and Usman had a significant age difference, as well as problems with communication and trust. They got married near the end of the season, but their marriage didn’t last long.

Usman filed for divorce from his first wife and was featured in season 5 of “The Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days” with another American, Kim. In the introductory part, the 33-year-old musician said that Kim is very different from Lisa, although she is also 18 years older than him. But he still wasn’t ready for a romantic relationship with her because of his past experiences. The Nigerian rapper throughout the season called 51-year-old Kim his potential girlfriend, making fans think that he was using her to participate in the show. But the couple recently shocked viewers by saying they were still dating.

Now many fans of 90 Day Fiancé are interested to find out how Usman and Kim keep the flame going, despite the long-distance relationship. The San Diego resident recently held a question and answer session on Instagram to answer curious questions from her fans. One fan asked her how they were coping with “distance and time difference.” Kim noted Usman in her response and said that they talk to each other during the day. She added: “We have a good system.”

Another fan praised Kim for her positive personality and asked how often she talks to Usman every day. The 90 Day Fiancé franchise graduate claimed that she chats with her beau all day and they talk on the phone three to four times a day. She added, “Communication is key.” Despite the fact that San Diego is eight hours behind Nigeria, it seems that this couple of 90-day grooms are making their relationship flawless. Kim and Usman have a huge age difference, but they share a great friendship. Perhaps this is the main reason why they are still together. The couple may not have good physical chemistry, but they are compatible and seem to enjoy each other’s company, which is one of the most important things in a relationship.

When Usman appeared on the show with Kim, many fans were convinced that he took advantage of her to appear on national television and pursue his career in the music industry. But Kim and Usman are now one of the few couples from the 90-day Groom: Before 90-day season 5 who are still together and happy. Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknia are getting divorced, Jimena Morales canceled her engagement to Mike Burke, and Johnny Chao has not yet met Ella Johnson. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé wish that Kim and Usman continue to live happily ever after.