90-day Fiance: Karin shows off new hairstyle amid custody drama

The former star of the franchise “90-day groom” Karin Steel presented her new transformation with a short haircut, and her first son, Pierre Steel, works in the Child Protection Service. TLC viewers may remember the former participant in the filming of the film “The Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days”, where she appeared together with her now estranged husband Paul Steil. The couple had an extremely troubled relationship over the years, which included many dirty fights, allegations of domestic violence and court injunctions. Their latest controversy stems from the disappearance of their 3-year-old son Pierre, who had been missing for more than a week when the news first broke on July 2, 2022.

After Pierre’s disappearance, the incident was registered by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to the report, Paul and Karin’s son went missing on June 8, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé were concerned about this news and claimed that Paul may have been the one who abducted his child. Fortunately, Pierre soon returned home to Kentucky, and, as it turned out, the fans were on top. Paul admitted that he hastily gave Pierre to his parents so as not to contact the Child Protection Service. However, Paul’s parents warned the CPS about Pierre, and the CPS came to save him.

Although Paul and Karin have lost custody of their sons, they are active on social media and post messages as usual. Recently, Brazilian-born Karin shared her new hair transformation on her Instagram and signed it with a haircut emoji. In the picture, Karin was dressed in a gray dress and sported her new short haircut. Previously, the former reality TV star had a wavy long black hairstyle, which she kept for several months after getting rid of her (not) famous blue hair. While Karin showed off her new long bob haircut, fans were extremely concerned to see that she posted a beauty update while her kids were away from her.

Most fans criticized Karin’s post. One Instagram user wrote: “While your kids are at CPS, are you worried about a haircut??” Another user chimed in: “Does anyone else think it’s weird that all the photos of the kids are being deleted???” Someone else wrote: “She writes non-stop, but where are her kids.” One of Karin’s devoted fans called her critics, remarking: “People who bully you, it shows more about them, and not in a good way.”

It’s understandable why fans are disappointed with the cast of “The 90-day groom.” Fans are shocked that Karin would rather brag about her appearance on the Internet than take measures to get custody of her sons. Maybe she doesn’t want to air her dirty laundry. Karin wants her social media to focus on news related to her cosmetology and beauty career. However, fans of 90 Day Fiance are still concerned about her strange behavior.