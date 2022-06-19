90-Day Fiance: Jasmine’s Reaction to Gino’s Shocking Net Worth Disclosure

Jasmine Pineda confirmed the condition of her partner in the 90-day fiance Gino Palazzolo and praised him for his hard work. Jasmine is arguably the most popular TLC cast in recent times with the biggest redemption arch. During her run on 90 Days Fiancé: Before the 5th season of 90 Days, Jasmine was compared to other “gold seekers” from the franchise, such as Larisa Lima and Anfisa Nava. Gino admitted that he took care of Jasmine financially and paid for her cosmetic procedures. The fact that Gino met Jasmine on Sugar Daddy’s website didn’t help.

What’s even worse is that Gino was left out of work in the midst of the pandemic after he started dating Jasmine. Gino received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and worked in this sector until May 2020. He was apparently laid off from his job as an automotive engineer and had been unemployed for seven months when he went to meet Jasmine on the groom’s 90th day in Panama. Although Jasmine was aware of Gino’s financial limitations, she was disappointed when he gave her a toothbrush as a Christmas gift. She persuaded him to buy $500 worth of clothes for himself.

Gino insisted on his own and admitted that he did not want Jasmine to see an ATM in him. But later in the season, Gino admitted that he had a lot of investments. “I buy and sell my own shares and my value has reached $650,000 or so,” Gino told the cameras of 90 Day Fiancé. Back in March, InTouch reported that Gino’s net worth was estimated at about $1.5 million “according to several sources.” Gino owes his fortune to his work and investments. Meanwhile, Jasmine announced on her Instagram that Gino is “a self—made millionaire.” She added a screenshot of the article to her IG stories, saying she was very proud of her man.

Jasmine admitted that Gino is her mentor when it comes to investing wisely. She added that her fiance is still modest, kind and generous, despite his wealth. “Baby, you’re naked,” Jasmine wrote in her stories. Although Gino was unemployed when he filmed “The 90-day Groom” for Christmas in 2020, he still started working with the Faurecia car company in Michigan in June 2021. d moved into a new apartment.

Jasmine has since moved into a new, more luxurious apartment with sea views outside of Panama City. But it’s unclear if Gino is paying the rent for Jasmine. Jasmine previously claimed that she earned $3,000 from her teaching job, but after being fired, she took up creating Cameo videos and OnlyFans content. Jasmine could earn well from her new job, except that Gino helped her invest well. Gino was pressured by his family on the 90th day of the groom to force Jasmine to sign a prenuptial agreement in case she divorced Gino in the future. Jasmine’s K-1 visa has been pre-approved and she may travel to the US soon, so it remains to be seen how Gino will resolve his money issues when they start planning their wedding, reportedly in the 10th season of “The 90-day Groom.”