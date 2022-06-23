90-day fiance: Jasmine talks about her move to America

The popular star of the 90-day Fiance franchise, Jasmine Pineda, posted a story on Instagram, hinting that she had already moved to the United States. Fans may remember Jasmine by her appearance in the fifth season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 days.” She debuted in a popular reality show with her American boyfriend Gino Palazzolo and immediately became a fan favorite. Although there were some troubling signals in Gino and Jasmine’s relationship, they worked on their differences and got engaged by the end of the season.

During 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days Tell-All, Gino told host Sean Robinson that he had already applied for Jasmine’s K-1 visa so she could come to America and they could get married. The beauty from Panama was happy to immigrate to a new country and marry the love of her life. Speaking about her new life in America, she told 90 Day Fiancé viewers that she might not settle in Gino’s home state, Michigan, because the weather there is usually colder. She and Gino are planning to move to Florida, which has a climate similar to Panama City.

Almost two months have passed since the 90-day “Bride”, and some viewers think that Jasmine may have already moved to America to marry Gino. Jasmine shared a story on Instagram that supports the assumptions of fans. She told her 129,000 Instagram followers that they could send her PR packages to her mailbox address in Miami, Florida. She wrote: “If you have a small business that you would like to promote with me, let me know: I have a mailbox in Miami, so it’s easy for me to receive your goods.” Jasmine, a former teacher of American literature, added that this service is free, but she would like all products to be vegan and not contain animals.

Since she has already created a P.O. Box in America, she may have been approved for a K-1 visa and arrived in the United States. A few days ago, the 90 Day Fiancé fan page suggested that Gino and Jasmine were being filmed for a spin-off. These hints suggest that the couple was probably invited to the 10th season of “The 90-day Groom” after Jasmine’s K-1 visa was approved. In April, Jasmine informed fans that her immigration application had been pre-approved and her visa could be approved at any time.

But it seems she’s not ready to share this new information with her fans yet, because she’s still posting videos and photos from Panama on her social media. The producers of “The 90-day Groom” may have advised her to keep her current place of residence a secret until the trailer for the new season is released. In any case, the viewers of “90 Day Fiancé” are looking forward to seeing Jasmine and Gino on the small screen again.