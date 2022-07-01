90-day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda undergoes mysterious surgery

The former star of the “90-day groom” Jasmine Pineda said that she “survived” a mysterious operation. 34-year-old Jasmine found herself in the spotlight because of her audacious behavior in the movie “The Groom for 90 days: before the spin-off 90 days” during her difficult relationship with Gino Palazzolo. Jasmine was portrayed as a gold digger taking advantage of the naive Gino, who only wanted to get engaged to her. But 52-year-old Gino was not a saint, as he met Jasmine on a website dedicated to sugar baby, and also bragged about her to his ex. Gino’s exposure after he sent nude photos of Jasmine to his ex was the moment when fans realized how strong but emotional Jasmine was.

When asked why she took Gino back, despite the fact that he humiliated her, Jasmine replied that she had her own reasons. Although it was never discussed in 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine mentioned the heartbreaking reason why she was hospitalized shortly after she met Gino. Jasmine spent seven days in the hospital, and it was Gino who kept her company for miles by video link. Gino hasn’t met Jasmine yet, but he made her smile and helped her recover. Jasmine, who talked about having to wear a Halter monitor, added that she felt like trash at the time.

This week, Jasmine shocked her fans on Instagram by posting a photo of her belly. In the picture, Jasmine pulled up her shirt, revealing a bandage in the lower right corner of her stomach. “I survived the operation!” Jasmine confessed. She explained that she keeps a video blog about everything that happens to her. However, Jasmine did not disclose what exactly the operation was done for. Jasmine assured her more than 130,000 Instagram followers that as soon as she recovers, she will answer all their questions. She will make videos to share on YouTube. Panamanian resident Jasmine added: “I love you all” in his Instagram story for his fans. She then shared a close-up photo of her bandage.

Jasmine may have been hurt because she refrained from writing anything, but just added a crying emoji. Until Jasmine herself reveals the reason for the operation, it will be impossible to guess what the mother of two children was sick or what is sick with. Jasmine has ventricular arrhythmia, and she needs to wear Holter monitoring so that her cardiologist can determine the type of arrhythmia and treatment. When Jasmine, a participant in the series “90-day groom”, was little, she often fainted and felt that her heart was about to explode. She ignored her problems until she was diagnosed with valve prolapse, and now she has to take two medications for the rest of her life, not counting visits to a cardiologist three times a year.

Jasmine says that hospitalization has changed her outlook on life. Since then, Jasmine has started to enjoy life as much as possible. Since Jasmine knows how short life can be, she tries not to waste it, constantly being unhappy. Even before the operation, the 90-day-old groom’s celebrity did not inform her fans about the discomfort she may have encountered. TLC viewers might think they know Jasmine from the little they’ve seen on TV about her relationship with Gino. But there is much more to the mysterious Jasmine that fans learn about every day. Fans wish Jasmine a speedy recovery and hope she will return to Instagram and on the groom’s 90th day to tell the rest of her story soon.