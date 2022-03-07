90 Day Fiancé: Jasmine Pineda took revenge on her partner after the photo scandal

Ever since Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo came on 90 Day Fiancé, viewers have been seeing their relationship riddled with trouble. However, Pineda has taken revenge on her partner after he sent private photos to another woman with whom he had previously dated to try to make her jealous, something that surprised all reality fans.

Gino’s ex sugar baby approached Jasmine to let her know that Gino had sent her very personal nude photos of Jasmine that she had sent him privately. In fact, the pair got into an explosive argument in which Jasmine knocked Gino’s trademark hat off his head, which she was never seen without. She calling him a “crazy old man”.

Since then, everything seemed like this couple was over and fans were shocked when he apologized and Jasmine accepted the apology. However, she has taken revenge on him on social media in almost the same way, but with a funnier twist and which her partner must have also done when she sent the photos to her ex.

Jasmine recently used her Instagram story to post a photo of Gino as a child taking baths with rubber ducks. In fact, she Tagged Gino. It’s obviously an innocent photo, and another prank story on her part. But, according to fans, this shows that in reality she is much more mature, especially because of what she wrote in the caption of the photo.

“I told you I’d share your nudes for #revenge!”

All the viewers of the show thought that Jasmine shouldn’t have accepted Gino so quickly, especially since her Jasmine revealed that the photo scandal led her into a horrible bout of depression. In addition, the reality star claimed that she was fired from her job, which is why she took a break from social media, and she came back with a new Instagram and talked to her followers about her depression. .

The Panamanian star of 90 Day Fiancé also recently joked that she had found a new boyfriend. She posted a photo of her and her aforementioned new boyfriend, but it was a photoshopped photo of her with famous rapper Eminem.