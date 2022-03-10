90 Day Fiancé: Jasmine Pineda reveals sad news after battling a condition

Jasmine Pineda, 34, is an American literature professor who fell in love with 51-year-old automotive engineer Gino Palazzolo after meeting online. So they decided to participate in the popular TLC television program, 90 Day Fiancé. However, a news that she revealed on social networks has surprised all fans.

Recall that Jasmine is a resident of Panama City, she is different from Gino in many ways, but it was her stellar combination of beauty and intelligence that made the American man fall in love with her. The couple recently dealt with a major crisis in their relationship after it emerged that Gino had sent private photos of Jasmine to her ex, something we discussed in our previous couple note.

Gino’s act of betrayal is something that Jasmine is still coming to terms with, but at the same time, she has also been quietly suffering from a heart problem for which she was hospitalized for a week, and has decided to reveal the news to all the fans online. the struggle you have been facing.

After Jasmine left Instagram due to the controversial leaks of her photos, fans were concerned when she returned to social networks again, but with a totally different account, in which she has been sharing her personal struggles and revealing secrets behind. scene. However, her most recent post has surprised everyone.

In one of her video posts, Jasmine was wearing a device called a Holter monitor explaining that the device is used to “catch” arrhythmia, so her cardiologist can diagnose heart rhythms and consequently treat her rhythm. irregular heartbeat

“Ever since I was a little girl I would faint and feel like my heart was going to explode,” Jasmine said.

The star revealed that she kept ignoring the issue until one day when she was an adult, she “got into serious trouble.” Where she was diagnosed with a prolapsed valve and ventricular arrhythmia. Miraculously, she has not been recommended heart surgery. She, though, does need to visit her cardiologist three times a year and take two medications for life.

Interestingly, the incident helped Jasmine completely change her perspective on life. “I enjoy being alive as much as I can,” she added. “Now I understand how short life can be to waste it being unhappy,” she declared. However, fans have been voicing their full support for the 90 Day Fiancé star who has had to face some serious moments with her partner since her arrival on the show.