90 Day Fiance: It seems that Alina was fired from the program and these are the reasons

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the reality TV show that airs every Sunday with its season 5 through the broadcast network TLC, presented for the first time last year one of the couples who over the course of the installment became one of the most controversial of the hit show, Alina Kasha with Caleb Greenwood.

90 Day Fiancé stars Alina and Kaleb have been in the spotlight of not only fans of the show, but fans as well. This is due to the type of comments that Alina publishes on social networks, where she has gained popularity since she began to appear on the screen, having a considerable number of followers.

The truth is that the relationship between Alina and Caleb seems to have a conclusion on the TLC chain before the scheduled time. This, because recently the young star of the reality series, is criticized for using constant racist insults on social networks that have the producers of the program horrified. Although Alina, who is 27 years old, apologized, her messages continue to appear and therefore her future in the program is being questioned.

In this sense, the medium The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that TLC executives made the decision to fire Alina from 90 Day Fiancé, and therefore her story with Caleb will have a hasty closure. He also points out that the rest of the episodes of season 5 of the series are being edited to remove it from the screen.

Given this, fans of 90 Day Fiancé are convinced that the show will present the story between Alina and Caleb incomplete, and that consequently the couple will not attend the tell-all to discuss the events of season 5. With the same medium, the producers of the TLC program, in addition to feeling scandalized, are concerned because the messages that Alina continues to publish are getting worse and worse.

But the strange thing about the case is that 90 Day Fiancé does not seem to have done an exhaustive review of Alina’s background or any of the cast members of the series, being evidence of this what is currently happening, since everything is came to discover during the filming of season 5, adds the report.