90 Day Fiancé: Is Deavan Clegg Giving Bad News?

The popular participant of 90 Day Fiancé, Deavan Clegg, returns to surprise by her social networks and this time it is not about Jihoon Lee, but about her new boyfriend. But did she separate from him?

Recall that Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee, had a relationship for a time on the 90 Day Fiancé program, but that unfortunately came to an end.

But, a few weeks ago the popular participant of the 90 Day Fiancé program, Deavan Clegg, revealed that she already had a new partner, in which she described her as her “great love”.

Now Clegg has published a photo on her official Instagram account, in which she left everyone surprised by the description she used in the photo. This is what it said.

“For new beginnings, starting over and being who I want to be. Not who others tell me to be ”.

The reality is that the description of the photo does not point to problems with her new boyfriend named, Topher Park, but it could certainly refer.

Deavan does not stop sharing in the stories of her Instagram, all the advances that are happening in the 90 Day Fiancé program, since she is a loyal fanatic.

But, at the same time, she does not usually give so many details about her relationship with her former partner Jihoon Lee and now her new fiancé, Topher Park.



