90 Day Fiancé: Geoffrey Paschel kicked out of the show and sentenced to 18 years in prison

Following lengthy sessions in 2021, 90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced in early 2022 to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole. However, his current partner Varya Malina continues to support him despite all the scandal that arose after Paschel was denounced for abuse and rape.

Geoffrey Paschel was recognized on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days for experiencing a love triangle during the show. At the beginning of the program, the star acknowledged that in the past he had been imprisoned for robbery and drug possession, but he was not very clear with the complaints of domestic violence that other couples filed against him in the past.

The reason why Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to prison for 18 years is due to an aggravated kidnapping he carried out on one of his former partners, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism. The TLC television network, upon hearing the news, decided to immediately expel the star of 90 Day Fiancé, in addition to breaking all the agreements they had.

Despite all the support that Varya Malina has been giving about Geoffrey Paschel’s situation, the last few months have been very stressful for her. In fact, Paschel has been filing motions for new trials, but the court has been decisive in sentencing him, although the latest ones have been on hold. However, the duo has not given up hope.

Interestingly, his partner after his first months in prison revealed an incident that happened to Geoffrey Paschel in captivity. The 44-year-old reality star called Varya Malina at 6 a.m. and said that she had saved the life of a guard. She claimed that one of the elderly guards, responsible for looking after a hundred inmates, had fainted. Which was why she took the keys from her and opened the doors to inform the other guards.

However, this type of behavior will not do you a favor in prison to reduce her sentence. In fact, she could get him into trouble because she took the keys from an officer and opened a door. Although he stated that none of the inmates wanted to help the guard, the authorities did not take this into account.