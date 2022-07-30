Emily Biberli is making “big” career steps, according to the latest announcement on Instagram of the actor of the 9th season of the TV series “90-day groom”. Emily, 29, and her Cameroonian-born fiance, Kobi Blaze, are one of the most talked about couples on the TLC show because of their complicated storyline. Emily met Kobi during a night out in China, and the couple had an affair without predicting what the future holds for them. They were soon engaged, and a couple of weeks later, Emily found out she was pregnant before she flew back to Salina, Kansas, and Kobe left for his home country. It took Emily and Kobe two years to reunite on the groom’s 90th birthday.

By that time, their son Koban was already 17 months old. When Emily and Kobi started arguing about parenting and money, they realized they were pregnant again. Emily was visiting her parents in Kansas with Koban, and she was joined by Kobi, who could not work in the USA for a while. However, Kobi was worried about his growing family and started looking for a job in Ohio with the help of his community who lives there. But Emily, who had already kept her new pregnancy a secret from her family, did not want to move to a smaller apartment. Emily’s 90-day-old celebrity fiance Father was already taking care of her, her future husband and son financially and was going to pay for the wedding.

Fans know Emily for her rightness and careless attitude to the series. But it seems that everything changed after Emily finished filming “The 90-day groom.” The 29-year-old girl recently lost a lot of weight, which she demonstrates in mirror selfies on Instagram. In a recent Instagram story (from Reddit user u/PilotInternational57), Emily shared a new photo of herself sitting in a car with wet hair and sunglasses. Emily signed her photo with the words “appears at meetings with wet hair” and an inverted smiling smiley face. Emily then teased her Instagram followers by adding, “Big things are coming,” accompanied by a smiley “I see no evil.”

Fans saw for the first time that Emily didn’t look like she was dressed appropriately for the meeting. In addition to wet hair, Emily was wearing a sports bra in the photo. Others claimed they didn’t recognize Emily and accused her of photoshopping her face to look slimmer. They also tried to determine where Emily was by looking at the reflection in her animal-print glasses. Many fans speculate that Emily can’t find a job and may be trying to become influential thanks to her newfound fame thanks to a reality show. But only time will tell what the 90-day fiance star has up her sleeve, as she claims it’s the “big” news she’s hiding.

Emily was working as an English teacher in China when her paths crossed with Kobe, who was then working as an international underwear model. When Emily got pregnant and returned home to Kansas, two years ago she opened her own kindergarten. However, work may have faded into the background for Emily as soon as she gave birth to Koban and began taking care of the growing baby. With the second child in the picture, Emily would certainly be busy continuing to work as a nanny. Fans accuse Emily’s parents of letting her act like a party girl when she was growing up. But now that 90-day-old couple Emily and Kobe may be married and have two children, maybe her outlook on work has changed.