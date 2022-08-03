90-Day Fiance: Big Ed & Kim Criticized for Not Meeting HEA Criteria

Although the 90-day groom: happily ever after? The premiere of the seventh season will take place only on August 28, many fans of the “90-day groom” are upset with the choice of actors. Currently six out of seven couples are on Happily Ever After? Season 7 has been announced. Only three of the six couples appeared in the series “The Groom for 90 Days” and are married, and another couple is married, but appeared only in an additional show.

Kimberly Menzies and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar are not married and told about their romance only in the program “90-day groom: up to 90 days”. Meanwhile, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are engaged, but also haven’t been featured in “The 90-day Groom.” Besides, Big Ed and Liz aren’t even an international couple. Although the franchise follows international couples in their relationship, both Big Ed and Liz are Americans.

The extra show is supposed to feature married couples who appeared on the bride’s 90th day, making the choice between Kim with Usman and Big Ed with Liz especially confusing for viewers. Reddit user u/Planetlilmayo expressed anger and confusion over the fact that Big Ed and Kimberly are participating in the series “Happily Ever After?”. when they are not married and opened a discussion on this topic. “Kim and Usman weren’t even engaged? Unless I missed important news. Ed is disgusting,” noted u/hereforcatsnplants. “Yes, I’m looking for an explanation,” u/coconudes replied. Many commentators have expressed their disappointment that TLC will go against the formatting of their show, especially since they have many additional shows that involve couples at different stages of a relationship. Many fans of the franchise have stated that they prefer to watch married couples “90-day groom” regulate their marriages in the program “Happily Ever After?”, while shows such as “90 Days: Bachelor Life” are designed for dating.

“Both are US citizens. Neither of them is happy. It hasn’t been long enough since we last saw them to count ‘ever after,'” u/maxt0r wrote, detailing the reasons why both Big Ed and Kimberly are poor. Happily ever after? the choice of casting. While many viewers are unhappy that the casting of Big Ed and Kimberly with their respective partners violates the format of the show, other viewers are more outraged by how many villains from the franchise were chosen. Not only is Big Ed single, he’s also a major villain from the 90-day Fiance franchise, known for his chronically bad behavior and leaking a verbally abusive phone call. Meanwhile, Kimberly ambiguously tried to get Usman to get closer to her in “Up to 90 Days.” Similarly, Angela Dim was also chosen despite her verbally abusive behavior towards her ex-husband Michael Ilesanmi.

In general, many fans of the “90-day groom” are completely dissatisfied with the cast of “Happily Ever After?” Season 7. Only franchised couples Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufresne, Libby Potthast and Andrei Castravet, as well as Angela and Michael match the marriage format and appear on 90 Day Fiancé. However, previews show that Angela appears to be dating a man in Canada. Meanwhile, Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten from “The 90-Day Groom: The Other Way” are completing the cast after they finally got married last season. The seventh and last couple to appear in the series “90-day groom: Happily ever After?” The 7th season is considered one of the newcomers of the 9th season of the “90-day groom”. However, none of the currently presented couples are popular enough to buy out an extra show for fans.