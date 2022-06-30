90-day Fiance: Annie Suwon shows off glowing skin in new Instagram photo

Annie Suwan Toborowski from 90 Day Fiancé posted an amazing photo on Instagram, in which she flaunts her flawless and radiant skin. She first debuted on the show in 2017 with her American husband David Toborowski. Since the couple had a 24-year age difference, many TLC viewers assumed that their relationship would not last long. But more than four years have passed, and the love of David and Annie could not be stronger. They have become one of the most iconic duos of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, who continue to win fans with their authentic connection.

90 Day Fiancé viewers are proud that David doesn’t seem to be struggling with alcohol anymore. In fact, he’s focused on his health more than ever. Last year, he achieved significant weight loss thanks to a healthy lifestyle and regular workouts. Like David, the appearance of Thai-born Annie has also changed a lot compared to her debut season. A few months ago, she celebrated her weight loss by wearing a beautiful floral print dress. However, fans noticed that she did several cosmetic procedures, because of which she became almost unrecognizable.

The beloved star of the 90-day fiance Annie stunned fans with another photo on Instagram. This time she showed off her bright smile and charming radiant face. She was wearing a beautiful black sleeveless mini dress, crocheted, which emphasized her new slim waist. Annie complemented her look for a lazy Wednesday with a jute sun hat. Instead of writing anything in the Instagram post, she signed it with a few emoticons with kisses. It looks like Annie and David decided to take a day off in the middle of the week and soak up the Arizona sun.

Many fans of the 90-day-old groom liked the glamorous image of Annie in her latest Instagram post, especially her radiant face. An Instagram user commented: “Wow, look at this Thai goddess!!” Another user added, “Annie, you look AMAZING!!!” Someone else wrote: “You are shining! It’s beautiful.” Annie may have done lip fillers or had eyelid surgery to change her appearance, but her natural beauty and infectious smile are still very attractive. She is probably one of the few stars of the 90-day groom who is practically not criticized on the Internet.

What made Annie’s photo even more attractive is the fact that she doesn’t use any unrealistic filters on her photos to emphasize her beauty. While many stars of “The 90-day Groom” post their heavily edited versions on social media, Annie likes to keep it natural. Perhaps that’s why she’s about to gain 1 million followers on Instagram. Viewers of “90 Day Fiancé” are sincerely glad to see Annie’s wet face and think that one of the reasons for her radiance is David’s unconditional love.