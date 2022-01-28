90 Day Fiancé: Alina’s controversial messages that caused her to leave the program

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the spin-off that recently reached its season 5 through the TLC broadcast network, targeted one of the stars of the cast of the new installment. And after the wave of rumors about her possible dismissal, the television network finally confirmed it on Wednesday.

Ahead of the arrival of Season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, TLC unveiled the new cast members of the hit reality show. Among them, one of the most outstanding couples was made up of Alina Kozhevnikova and Caleb Greenwood, who presented themselves to fans during the beginning of their promising romance.

However, some outlets reported this week that TLC was apparently firing Alina. According to The Ashley, the page specialized in this type of television shows, the network was re-editing the next episodes of season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, with the purpose of eliminating the scenes in which Alina appears.

As revealed this week, it was discovered that Alina had been sharing a series of racist comments on her official social media accounts for some time. According to sources, this caught the attention of the production of the program who stated that they did not tolerate this type of inappropriate behavior from any of the cast members.

The truth is that Alina’s farewell from 90 Day Fiancé became official and was confirmed this Wednesday. TLC is distancing itself from the star of 90 Day Fiance season 5 and as such will no longer be working on the show for the remaining episodes of season 5. Here’s what the network had to say in a statement:

“TLC has suspended filming with Alina Kozhevnikova after the recent discovery of her past statements on social media. She will not appear in the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise, and as of next month, she will no longer appear in Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Alina Kozhevnikova first appeared on screens in December when the reality series kicked off its final season. However, her firing was brought up after an old Instagram post resurfaced that featured the star wearing a bandana, drawn eyebrows and a beard. The post included the letter N, and the Gs were replaced with Qs. The controversial post also mentioned “panning for gold” and “gangsta.” Another post showed Alina wearing a traditional Hindu garment with the following caption:

“I got married today! I became the 134th wife!”

Meanwhile, Alina responded to the backlash on social media last Monday, claiming that what she wrote does not define her as she is. And that both her friends and her family know her in reality. The now fired star of 90 Day Fiancé, she also took the opportunity to apologize to the people whose feelings she unintentionally hurt. She est wrote in an apology on Instagram earlier this month:

“Despite what is said about me, my friends, family and those who have met me in person know who I really am and who I am not.”

“I’m sure some of you have seen the screenshot [sic] of one of my previous posts. I want to sincerely apologize to those whose feelings have been hurt. I never meant to offend anyone. I am and always will be against of any form of discrimination. I saw a lot of people on social media using [the N-word], so I thought it was like ‘brother’ or ‘friend,’ but I was wrong. Again, my deepest apologies to those who felt wounded by my words.”