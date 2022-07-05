90-Day Bride: Liz shares Stunning Weight loss in patriotic bikini

The former star of the franchise “90-day fiance” Liz Woods stunned fans with her transformation for weight loss in a patriotic bikini on July 4. The single mother last appeared in the second season of the TV series “Day 90: The Only Life” with Big Ed. Despite the fact that the couple has an age difference of almost three decades, they seem to be very much in love. After a few dirty fights on and off screen, Ed and Liz are now engaged and happily living together in San Diego. Although the couple has been engaged for almost a year, it seems they are in no hurry to get married.

In fact, they are more focused on achieving their fitness goals. Ed started his weight loss journey after breaking up with Rosemary Vega. He hired a fitness trainer and started going to the gym to lose a few pounds and look more attractive. Despite the fact that he has now found the love of his life, he still trains at the gym to stay fit. Similarly, viewers of 90 Day Fiancé saw Liz working hard to achieve the desired body. She exercises three to four times a week and follows a healthy diet.

Liz has lost about 19 pounds over the past few months by following a fitness regime. Now she shows off her newly transformed figure in a patriotic two-piece suit. Liz showed off her toned stomach and sculpted legs while inflating an inflatable pool tube for her 8-year-old daughter Riley Lynn Woods. For a special occasion, she wore a star-studded bikini top with a blue thong. She left her hair loose and confidently flaunted her magnificent physique while performing the duties of a mom. The 29-year-old reality star captioned her Instagram story: “I took my breath away and my little miss did it. Everything is for her.”

Although Ed was not seen in any of Liz’s Instagram stories, viewers of the 90-day-old groom can assume that he was spending the holiday with his new bride and her daughter. The trio celebrated Independence Day in Mission Bay, San Diego. Fans who saw Liz in the TV series “90 Day: The Single Life”, noticed that she has lost a lot of weight since her debut in the TLC series. Although she has always looked stunning on the show, it is clear that she feels great now and is having the best time of her life.

When Liz first started dating Ed, it was a very stressful time for her. She wanted to do everything slowly, but the former photographer was striving to reach a new level. But it seems that Liz and Ed now understand each other much better. Now they consistently achieve their fitness goals and radiate confidence in every Instagram post. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé send Liz a lot of love, happiness and prosperity on Independence Day.