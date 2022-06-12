90-day Bride: Liz is praised for extreme makeup in risque dance video

The former participant of the series “90-day groom” Liz Woods amazed her Instagram followers with her dramatic transformation in a sultry outfit after losing weight. Single mother Liz attracted the attention of TLC viewers after she became the girlfriend of scandalous star Big Ed Brown. Liz took on the role of Big Ed’s ex-girlfriend Rosemary “Rose” Vega, who famously broke up with him because of his terrible behavior in the TV series “Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days.” Big Ed and Liz are currently engaged, but they’ve also had their share of ups and downs in their 90 Day relationship: The Single Life.

Big Ed met Liz nine months after breaking up with Rose. 55-year-old Ed was in love with 29-year-old Liz, who worked as a manager at his favorite restaurant. Big Ed plucked up the courage to ask Liz out on a date, and she agreed. After about three dates, Big Ed and Liz took their relationship to a new level. Big Ed talked about making love to Liz on camera, which disgusted fans. Big Ed’s 31-year-old daughter Tiffany didn’t approve of her father dating Liz. But according to Liz, she and Big Ed were drinking and fighting, which led to their separation. Big Ed and Liz made up when she contacted him after the death of his dog Teddy. In November 2021, Big Ed and Liz confirmed their engagement.

But while Big Ed is being ridiculed online even today, two years after his show with Rose aired, Liz is getting praise from her well-wishers on Instagram. Liz’s latest Instagram post shows her dancing to The Carters’ “Summer” surrounded by pink and purple lights. In her bright pink outfit, Liz proudly showed off her weight loss successes in high-heeled dancing classes. Someone praised Liz, saying, “She has such knees at Megan,” possibly referring to the Megan Thee Stallion challenge on TikTok. Another of Liz’s fans on Instagram told her that he would like to dance like her, but with a bad back and ankle, it’s impossible. “Yes, girl” and “go ahead, girl,” wrote several other people, clearly impressed by Liz’s dancing abilities.

One 90 Day Fiancé observer joked that Liz probably wouldn’t be able to give Big Ed a lap dance because he wasn’t tall enough to do it. “He’ll probably just say: “You’re my best kind,” the fan laughed. Liz also seems to have inspired some of her 147,000 followers to join her class. According to Liz’s Instagram stories, there was a women’s evening at her classes, and its theme was “summer mood”. She showed off her OOTD in detail in a mirror selfie, and later showed herself “soaked in sweat” after 30 minutes of cardio. Meanwhile, Big Ed didn’t appear in Liz’s latest Instagram updates and started bothering commenters.

For those who want to get an update on the status of Big Ed and Liz’s relationship, Liz also shared a photo from a fun date with her fiance. Since both Liz and Big Ed care about their health, they want to do sober things, so it looks like they attended art classes together. Liz’s weight loss progress has inspired some viewers of the 90-day-old fiance, as well as her future husband, as he seems to be spending more and more time at the gym too. Liz claims to have dropped an alarming 17 pounds in the last 28 days, starting with a full detox, exercise and eating two protein bars with three meals a day. Meanwhile. Big Ed has lost over 25 pounds in the last year.