90-Day Bride: Julia reveals why She was Separated from Brandon Gibbs

Former “90-day Groom” star Yulia Trubkina lives away from her husband Brandon Gibbs to take care of her parents’ farm Ron and Betty Gibbs. Viewers may know the native of Russia by her appearance in the 8th season of the TV series “90 days of the groom”, where she was shown together with her American beau Brandon. The couple seemed genuinely in love with each other, and this was the main reason why they stayed together despite all the family drama. While Brandon’s mom and dad were caring and helpful, they created a lot of restrictions for the couple when former go-go dancer Julia first came to the United States.

They expected their daughter-in-law to help them on the farm. But the 28-year-old reality TV star Julia despised housework on the farm and told her relatives and husband about it several times. She was desperate to move because of her dislike of farming duties and the obsessive nature of Brandon’s parents. Although most fans of the 90-day-old groom criticized Julia for forcing Brandon to leave his home and parents, this did not prevent the couple from moving. The couple has been living away from the farm for some time, but it seems Julia is now on good terms with her relatives.

Julia recently informed her fans that she had broken up with Brandon. But the reason for their separation is not a marital problem. She and her husband are separated due to family responsibilities. The “90-day Groom” star shared a photo on Instagram of her sitting next to her dog on a farm. Under the charming photo she wrote: “Brandon and I live separately. Brandon’s parents went on vacation, and I offered to help on the farm.” Julia said it’s kind of funny that she always says she doesn’t like the farm, but always ends up helping Brandon’s parents and visiting her again.

Many fans of 90 Day Fiancé appreciated Julia’s honesty and the fact that she no longer dislikes her relatives. An Instagram user commented: “You’re amazing Julia. You don’t like it, but you’re doing it out of love.” Although there were rumors that Brandon and Julia were returning to the farm forever, this new Instagram post proves that this is most likely not true. Another user praised Julia for helping Brandon’s parents and wrote: “That was cool of you. The best thing you have is to be with your puppies. The bad thing is that you miss Brandon.” Someone else intervened: “Nature is beautiful and keeps us on earth. I’m not surprised you find it comforting!”

Brandon and Julia seem to still live in their apartment in Richmond, Virginia, but probably visit the farm more often than before. Julia Milo helps her relatives, although she hates taking care of animals and doing housework. The farm is certainly not easy to handle; therefore, it is commendable that the Russian reality TV star took responsibility and showed herself to be a caring daughter-in-law. It seems that Julia is not destroying the Gibbs family, as fans of the “90-day groom” previously thought.