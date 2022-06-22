90-day Bride: Jasmine promotes controversial weight loss product

Jasmine Pineda has become one of the most popular stars of the series “90-day groom”, but recently she caused surprise by advertising an ambiguous weight loss product on Instagram. Fans may remember the native of Panama for her appearance in season 5 of “The Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days” with her American boyfriend Gino Palazzolo. Jasmine and Gino found each other on the Sugar Daddy/Sugar Baby website, and after nine months of communicating with each other, they finally met in person in Panama City. Although the couple had several troubling signals in the relationship, by the end of the season they decided to get engaged.

During the 90-day Groom: Before the 5th season of the 90-day universal, Gino announced that he had already applied for a Jasmine K-1 visa. While the couple is waiting to reunite in America, they are entertaining their fans through social media. Jasmine continues to share her fitness and beauty secrets on Instagram with her curious fans. A few days ago, a new member of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Jasmine, told about all the plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures she has done over the years, how much it cost her and whether Gino paid for them.

Former American literature teacher Jasmine shared the results of her waist training, advertising an ambiguous weight loss product. She showed off her new slim waist in an Instagram story and claimed that the product helped her lose weight. Jasmine shared a brand of slimming belt and stated that she uses this product every night while sleeping. She has not revealed how many inches she has lost or how many kilograms she has shed, but she feels that the slimming belt is working for her. Usually, weight loss products only redistribute body weight and do not help to lose kilograms.

Like Jasmine, many other stars of the 90-day groom, such as Nicole Nafziger, Rebecca Parrott, Yulia Trubkina, Daniel Jbali, Annie Suwan and Angela Dim, sponsored questionable weight loss products on social networks. In fact, fans of 90 Day Fiance named Georgia resident Angela for promoting chewing gum with apple cider vinegar for weight loss after undergoing gastric surgery on national television. Although these fast weight loss products are harmless, they are not considered a healthy way to lose weight.

Jasmine should also be careful to promote questionable products on social media, which can lead to a massive negative reaction. However, this slimming belt seems to be working for her because she is already leading an active lifestyle. 35-year-old Panamanian beauty Jasmine trains almost daily and adheres to a healthy and balanced diet. However, fans of the 90-day-old bride will not mind if she continues to demonstrate the results of her waist training.